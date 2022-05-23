CCP12 Responds o The OECD Public Consultation Document “Pillar One – Amount A: Regulated Financial Services Exclusion”

CCP12 has published its response to the OECD Public Consultation Document “Pillar One – Amount A: Regulated Financial Services Exclusion” (Link).

The Global Association of Central Counterparties (“CCP12”) is the international association for CCPs, representing 41 members who operate over 60 individual central counterparties (CCPs) across the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific region.

CCP12 appreciates the opportunity to respond to the OECD Public Consultation Document “Pillar One – Amount A: Regulated Financial Services Exclusion” 1 (“the Consultation”). We already alluded to some of the aspects of the proposed solution to the tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy in the CCP12 response2 to the OECD Public Consultation Document “Reports on the Pillar One and Pillar Two Blueprints”3 . With this submission, we would like to yet again comment on the scope of entities which should be excluded from the scope of application of Amount A.

Click here to view the CCP12 response.