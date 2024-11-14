CCP Global - The Global Association Of Central Counterparties = Welcomes SIX As A CCP Global Observer Member

At the monthly CCP Global Executive Committee Meeting in November 2024, the Executive Committee accepted SIX as an Observer Member of CCP Global. SIX, registered with ESMA and under supervision of FINMA, is a leading provider of financial market infrastructure and services in Switzerland and Spain, including in particular two CCPs, SIX x-clear and BME Clearing.

“We are delighted to welcome SIX to our Association. SIX brings important markets to our global community, along with a combination of advanced technology and august Financial Market Infrastructures. I look forward to their valuable expertise and insights, further strengthening our ability to promote stability and efficiency in financial markets.” said Teo Floor, CEO of CCP Global .