CCP Global Publishes The PQD Quarterly Trends Report For 2025 Q3

CCP Global is pleased to announce the publication of the CCP Global Public Quantitative Disclosure (PQD) Quarterly Trends Report (QTR) for 2025 Q3, which can be viewed here.

The CCP Global PQD QTR provides a detailed insight into the global CCP PQD landscape through various charts and analysis. The report offers market participants with a view of the distribution of collateral across Americas, APAC and EMEA. This and previous quarters' QTRs can also be found on the CCP Global website, alongside the CCP Global PQD Template, FAQ Guide, and all 60+ PQDs used to compile the report.