CCData Named "Data And Research Solution Of The Year" By Hedgeweek

CCData has been awarded the "Data and Research Solution of the Year" at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade, determined by over 30,000 votes from industry leaders, including fund managers, investors, and allocators, highlights CCData's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier digital asset data.

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData stated, "Our mission at CCData has always been to set the global standard for robust, institutional-grade data and ensure unparalleled transparency in the digital assets industry. This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to delivering world-class data, insights, and index solutions. The overwhelming support from the industry validates the significance of our efforts."

He added, "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our vision and the entire CCData team for their tireless work."

CCData is an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and a global leader in digital asset data. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and integrating multiple datasets seamlessly, CCData offers a comprehensive and detailed market overview, spanning trade, derivatives, order book, historical, social, and blockchain data.