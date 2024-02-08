CCData And BMLL Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership To Facilitate Enhanced Digital Asset Data Access

CCData, an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and leading provider of digital asset data solutions and settlement indices, is excited to announce its new partnership with BMLL Technologies, a premier and independent provider of harmonised level 3 historical data and analytics. This partnership brings together two market-leading data providers in their fields, empowering clients with access to advanced data and metrics across both traditional and digital asset markets.

Navigating both the digital asset and traditional financial markets presents a unique set of challenges, including diverse data solutions, varying trading mechanisms, and the volume of data available. This partnership streamlines access to critical data solutions, removing the complexities involved in managing, integrating and processing large amounts of data for the end user.

The partnership arrives in response to the growing demand for institutionally tailored digital asset data solutions, following the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. CCData has established itself as a leading provider of digital asset L1/L2 Order Book data, continually expanding its offerings with new and enhanced metrics to provide insights into the digital asset markets.

BMLL offers financial market participants, academic institutions and regulators immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, T+1 order book data and analytics to understand market behaviour. By combining CCData's highly accurate and reliable digital asset data solutions with the BMLL granular order book data and advanced pre and post-trade analytics for ETFs and Futures on digital assets, market participants will benefit from highly accurate Crypto and FX data solutions, underpinned by mutual commitment to delivering reliable and accurate data solutions.

The partnership aligns with BMLL’s mission of delivering the highest quality, historical order book data to financial institutions. BMLL has harmonised Level 3 Data across Equities, ETFs and Futures, including all Crypto ETFs, into a single consistent format, enabling users to seamlessly analyse traditional and digital asset markets.

Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer, BMLL said ‘We are seeing increasing customer demand for high quality historical data and analytics in the digital asset markets. We are delighted to partner with CCData to provide institutional clients with institutional-grade Crypto data from traditional and digital asset markets. Digital asset traders are now able to access historical data and analytics for all Crypto ETFs and Futures from all traditional US Equity and Futures venues in a single consistent format via BMLL, enabling them to better understand traditional market microstructure on the Crypto markets.

"This partnership with BMLL Technologies marks a significant milestone for CCData, enhancing our capability to meet the escalating demand for comprehensive and reliable financial market data. By combining CCData's leading digital asset data solutions with BMLL's expertise in level three historical data and analytics, we are uniquely positioned to empower our clients with access to the advanced data and metrics necessary for navigating the complexities of both traditional and digital asset markets." said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData