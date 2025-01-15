Cboe Unveils New Brand For Exchange Technology Platform, Marking New Chapter In Technology Innovation And Growth

Cboe's exchange technology platform branded as Cboe Titanium SM (Cboe Ti SM )

(Cboe Ti ) Titanium chosen as namesake to reflect Cboe Ti's lightweight strength, durability and resilience

New brand marks the milestone of Cboe's final technology migrations to be completed in the first half of 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today unveiled a new brand identity for its exchange technology platform, signaling an exciting new chapter in Cboe's ongoing evolution and deepening commitment to delivering best-in-class trading technology and innovation for market participants around the globe. The technology platform powering Cboe's world-class exchange operations for trading options, futures and equities across its markets globally is now named Cboe TitaniumSM (Cboe TiSM).

"Cboe capped off another strong year of growth, delivering trading solutions and products to help customers around the globe navigate markets. Underpinning this success is Cboe's leading-edge technology, which not only powers every aspect of our business and operations, but also helps to enable innovation across our markets, products, data and insights," said Chris Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer at Cboe Global Markets. "Inspired by titanium's exceptional durability and resilience, our new brand identity – Cboe Titanium, or Cboe Ti for short – aims to reflect the enduring strength, reliability and transformative power of our technology platform. As we look to the next chapter of Cboe's growth, Cboe Ti will continue to deliver the world-class trading experience that our equities and derivatives customers globally have come to expect, helping to enable efficient price discovery, robust liquidity and opportunities for diverse trading strategies – all on a unified global technology platform."

Cboe Ti (pronounced "T-I", like the element symbol) powers Cboe's options, equities and futures markets in the U.S., UK, Europe, Japan and Australia, with Cboe Canada expected to migrate to Cboe Ti on March 3, 2025. Cboe also plans to transition its cash-settled bitcoin and ether futures contracts, currently available for trading on the Cboe Digital Exchange, to the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) running on Cboe Ti in the second quarter of 2025, pending regulatory review. This will conclude a multi-year effort to bring all Cboe's equities and derivatives markets across the globe onto a unified, globally consistent, yet locally optimized technology platform.

Using common protocols and features, Cboe's unified technology platform is designed to offer customers an efficient, consistent experience regardless of where they are in the world. Meanwhile, the flexibility of Cboe Ti allows Cboe to locally optimize and customize the platform for the unique needs of any market or asset class. This enables enhanced consistency and scalability, allowing Cboe to build a feature or product once and then deploy it globally, bringing innovative products, features and data to new markets and customers at greater speed. This effort aligns with Cboe's global strategy and commitment to expanding access to its markets, products, data and services to customers across the world.

Cboe expects to continue to invest in and scale its global technology infrastructure, operations and capabilities to meet market demand. Amid heightened volatility and record trading volumes in 2024, Cboe maintained 100% uptime across 25 of its 27 global platforms and achieved greater than 99.9% uptime across all 27 platforms. In U.S. options, where Cboe handled in 2024 approximately 100 billion quotes and orders a day across its four options exchanges, Cboe introduced a new access architecture to provide customers greater consistency for quoting and accessing liquidity. In equities, Cboe introduced Dedicated Cores, an optional service designed to help enhance consistency and improve overall performance for customers. Dedicated Cores reduced latency for customers who have purchased the service by 60% in the U.S. and has now been introduced in the UK and European Union, with plans to launch in Australia this month, pending regulatory approval.

Through powering trading operations, Cboe is committed to utilizing Cboe Ti to build a trusted global marketplace. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com/titanium.