Cboe Promotes Catherine Clay To Executive Vice President, Will Lead Newly Created Data And Access Solutions Division

- New division brings together Cboe’s Information Solutions and global market data and access services into one holistic offering to create efficiencies for customers
- Helps enable customers around the world greater access to Cboe’s data and analytics capabilities through a unified offering
- Clay appointed to company’s Executive leadership team
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, announced today the promotion of Catherine Clay to Executive Vice President, from Senior Vice President, Information Solutions, and the creation of a new Data and Access Solutions division within the company, which Clay will lead. She has also been appointed to Cboe's Executive leadership team.
Cboe's new Data and Access Solutions division integrates the company's suite of data solutions, analytics and indices, with its market data services offerings, to create an optimized and holistic global offering. Significantly, Cboe's market data services – real-time, historical and derived data sets, along with equities, options, futures and FX data – are expected to be made available through this new division, providing customers more efficient access to Cboe's full suite of data services. Additionally, the new division also unifies the sales teams, providing customers with a single point of contact for all of these services.
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cboe Global Markets said: "Over the last six years, Cathy's strategic vision for growing the Information Solutions business has been instrumental to our efforts to build a more expansive suite of data analytics, market intelligence and execution services. Her expertise in integrating the company's client-facing technologies into our full suite of information solutions services has helped create a high-value offering for our customers. I am fully confident she will bring this same leadership to her role overseeing our new Data and Access Solutions division, as we look to grow the business and our market data offering globally."
Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets, said: "This is an exciting time at Cboe as we continue to diversify and expand our products, services and technology offerings on a global scale and I am excited to lead this new division. Our goal is to optimize efficiency and delivery of our information solutions to market participants across the globe and we believe this holistic approach will bring significant value to our customers. Ultimately, we aim to deliver a seamless experience for customers by providing one single source of market data, analytics and trading resources."
As the trading environment becomes increasingly globalized, customers seek more efficiency in the market infrastructure services they require, from accessing multiple asset classes across numerous geographies, to market data and analytics and trade management and execution services. Cboe's Data and Access Solutions team will be focused on addressing these client needs for global data, analytics and access services. As a result, the company believes the new division will create opportunity to further grow its base of proprietary non-transactional revenue, which was approximately
Cboe's Information Solutions comprehensive suite of data, analytics, indices and execution services empowers market participants with a wide variety of solutions that can simplify the complexities of navigating the derivatives marketplace, helping them make better informed trading decisions. Cboe's Information Solutions includes Trade Alert, Cboe Hanweck, FT Options, Cboe Silexx, Cboe LiveVol, Cboe Data Shop and Cboe Global Indices. This comprehensive offering is designed to optimize the customer experience throughout the life cycle of a transaction, from pre-trade to at-trade to post-trade, by providing market intelligence, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimizations and seamless workflows.
Cboe's market data services offer a global suite of market data products to customers to suit their diverse needs. Cboe market data solutions include low-latency, top-of-book to full depth-of-book market data feeds for Cboe's
Catherine Clay has been with Cboe since 2015. In her role as Senior Vice President, Information Solutions, Clay has helped clients better understand and access Cboe's market data and analytics, execution services and index businesses, and has overseen the integration of several acquisitions into the information solutions business line. Clay began her career as a clerk in Interactive Brokers' market-making unit, Timber Hill, and progressed to director of floor trading and operations. In 2006, she left Timber Hill to co-found Thales LLC, a market-making firm on the NYSE Options Floor and on the OneChicago single stock futures exchange. She joined LiveVol, Inc. in 2010 as Chief Strategy Officer. At the time of Cboe's acquisition of LiveVol in 2015, Clay held the position of Chief Executive Officer. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of