Cboe Hires Meaghan Dugan As Head Of U.S. Options, Marking Latest Expansion Of Its Global Derivatives Team

Meaghan Dugan to lead strategic development and growth of Cboe's U.S. options business

Addition is the latest among a series of new hires at Cboe's Global Derivatives division

Expansion spans business development, market intelligence, sales teams in the U.S., Europe and APAC

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced Meaghan Dugan has joined the company as Head of U.S. Options. This appointment marks the latest expansion of Cboe's Global Derivatives team, which has recently welcomed several new hires and key promotions to further strengthen its business development, market intelligence, and sales capabilities across the U.S., Europe and APAC in response to increasing global client demand.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Cboe's Global Derivatives business as we continue to unlock new opportunities for growth by scaling up globally across every critical function," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "Customer demand for accessing Cboe's derivatives markets and products has continued to grow rapidly, and in many ways, our hiring mirrors our customers' evolving needs: expanding globally, while requiring tailored solutions for individual markets. Having local teams on the ground, supported by world-class research and content, is expected to further deepen our customer engagement and grow our global client base. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Meaghan Dugan and our other recent hires, whose exceptional talent and expertise will help fuel Cboe's continued success on a global scale."

Ms. Dugan brings more than 20 years of experience in listed options trading and market making. As Head of U.S. Options at Cboe, Ms. Dugan will be responsible for overseeing the business strategy, competitive positioning, market structure and market development for Cboe's U.S. options business. Previously, she was Head of Options at the New York Stock Exchange, overseeing NYSE Amex Options and NYSE Arca Options markets. Prior to joining NYSE, she spent 11 years at Bank of America, most recently as Head of Product for U.S. Electronic Options and Global Future Algorithms. Previously, she worked for Morgan Stanley, originally in San Francisco as a Lead Market Maker in its Automated Market Making business then later in MSET, an Electronic Trading Team delivering trading algorithms and solutions to institutional and buy-side trading.

"I have long admired Cboe for not only its remarkable success in U.S. options, but also its ongoing expansion into a truly global derivatives powerhouse," said Meaghan Dugan, Head of U.S. Options at Cboe. "Since founding the U.S. listed options market more than 50 years ago, Cboe has continued to lead the global industry through relentless innovation, exporting its world-class products, services and market expertise to new regions around the world. I am incredibly excited to join a team that shares my spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence, and I look forward to helping propel Cboe's U.S. options business into its next phase of growth."

Other recent appointments include Steven Jorgensen as Head of Derivatives Sales for Europe and the Middle East. With two decades of experience in global markets and expertise in derivatives, he is responsible for expanding the usage of Cboe's US Derivatives products among European and Middle East clients and helping to grow Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), its pan-European equity derivatives exchange.

Jason Beck joined as Senior Director of Derivatives Sales, Head of Florida and U.S. Sell Side. With deep expertise in equity derivatives sales and trading, he is focused on strengthening Cboe's U.S. sell-side client coverage, in addition to expanding Cboe's regional presence in Florida and deepening its local client relationships.

Cboe also grew its APAC Derivatives Sales team by appointing Hiroshi Okitsu (Tokyo), James Paik (Hong Kong) and Lydia Stringer (Hong Kong) as Sales Directors, and Vincent Wang (Singapore) as Sales Manager. The team is focused on addressing client demand in APAC, a new and fast-growing market for Cboe's derivatives products.

In addition, Cboe recently expanded its Derivatives Market Intelligence team under Mandy Xu, appointing Henry Schwartz as Vice President, Market Intelligence and Ed Tom as Senior Director, Market Intelligence, with plans to add one more hire in the APAC region. Mr. Schwartz brings extensive options trading, market making and data analytics experience, including as the former co-founder of Trade Alert. He is focused on expanding Cboe's educational content for retail customers, with an emphasis on providing accessible data and insights on options markets, volume trends and products. Mr. Tom, with 35 years of experience in systematic (quantitative) and equity derivatives research, is responsible for strengthening Cboe's institutional client engagement, providing data and analysis to help increase adoption of Cboe's next-gen volatility products.