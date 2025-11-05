Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For October 2025

Date 05/11/2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Oct

2025

Oct

2024

%

Chg

Sep
 2025

 
 Chg

Oct

2025

Oct

2024

 
 Chg

Multi-listed options (contracts, k)

15,892

10,793

47.2 %

15,273

4.1 %

13,601

10,610

28.2 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,511

3,976

38.6 %

5,250

5.0 %

4,856

4,097

18.5 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

259

187

38.6 %

207

25.2 %

227

243

-6.5 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

2,020

1,289

56.7 %

1,703

18.6 %

1,789

1,360

31.5 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

227

77

195.0 %

240

-5.5 %

150

78

91.3 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

211,986

158,622

33.6 %

192,599

10.1 %

163,623

145,790

12.2 %

European Equities (€, mn)

13,192

10,534

25.2 %

11,789

11.9 %

13,060

9,681

34.9 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,130

777

45.4 %

1,046

8.0 %

945

788

20.0 %

Global FX ($, mn)

55,134

44,373

24.3 %

52,429

5.2 %

52,857

46,805

12.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

125,392

117,528

6.7 %

107,956

16.2 %

1,267,693

1,017,755

24.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,305

1,042

25.2 %

1,191

9.6 %

11,337

9,278

22.2 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

October 2025 Trading Volume Highlights   

U.S. Options

  • Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges set a monthly record in October, with an ADV of 21.4 million contracts, driven by monthly records in multi-list options (15.9 million) and Cboe's proprietary index options (5.5 million).
  • Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set several volume records for the month, including:
    • New monthly ADV record of 4.4 million contracts.
    • New zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options monthly ADV record of 2.7 million contracts.
    • New single-day record of 6.4 million contracts, set on October 10.  
