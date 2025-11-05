Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For October 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Oct
2025
|
Oct
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Sep
|
%
|
Oct
2025
|
Oct
2024
|
%
|
Multi-listed options (contracts, k)
|
15,892
|
10,793
|
47.2 %
|
15,273
|
4.1 %
|
13,601
|
10,610
|
28.2 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
5,511
|
3,976
|
38.6 %
|
5,250
|
5.0 %
|
4,856
|
4,097
|
18.5 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)1
|
259
|
187
|
38.6 %
|
207
|
25.2 %
|
227
|
243
|
-6.5 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
2,020
|
1,289
|
56.7 %
|
1,703
|
18.6 %
|
1,789
|
1,360
|
31.5 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
227
|
77
|
195.0 %
|
240
|
-5.5 %
|
150
|
78
|
91.3 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
211,986
|
158,622
|
33.6 %
|
192,599
|
10.1 %
|
163,623
|
145,790
|
12.2 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
13,192
|
10,534
|
25.2 %
|
11,789
|
11.9 %
|
13,060
|
9,681
|
34.9 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
1,130
|
777
|
45.4 %
|
1,046
|
8.0 %
|
945
|
788
|
20.0 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
55,134
|
44,373
|
24.3 %
|
52,429
|
5.2 %
|
52,857
|
46,805
|
12.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
125,392
|
117,528
|
6.7 %
|
107,956
|
16.2 %
|
1,267,693
|
1,017,755
|
24.6 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,305
|
1,042
|
25.2 %
|
1,191
|
9.6 %
|
11,337
|
9,278
|
22.2 %
|
1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.
October 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges set a monthly record in October, with an ADV of 21.4 million contracts, driven by monthly records in multi-list options (15.9 million) and Cboe's proprietary index options (5.5 million).
- Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set several volume records for the month, including:
- New monthly ADV record of 4.4 million contracts.
- New zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options monthly ADV record of 2.7 million contracts.
- New single-day record of 6.4 million contracts, set on October 10.