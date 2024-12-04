Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Nov 2024 Nov 2023 % Chg Oct

2024 %

Chg Nov 2024 Nov 2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 12,355 10,436 18.4 % 10,793 14.5 % 10,761 10,844 -0.8 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,141 3,972 4.3 % 3,976 4.1 % 4,101 3,784 8.4 % Futures (contracts, k) 222 203 9.3 % 187 18.6 % 241 225 7.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,601 1,350 18.6 % 1,289 24.2 % 1,381 1,391 -0.8 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 94 75 25.0 % 77 22.5 % 80 80 -0.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 159,068 137,443 15.7 % 158,622 0.3 % 146,992 134,815 9.0 % European Equities (€, mn) 11,262 8,922 26.2 % 10,534 6.9 % 9,821 9,445 4.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 114,701 97,892 17.2 % 117,528 -2.4 % 1,132,456 1,088,380 4.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 995 869 14.5 % 1,042 -4.6 % 10,273 9,275 10.8 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 822 681 20.8 % 777 5.8 % 791 698 13.4 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 251 182 38.3 % 288 -12.8 % 309 175 76.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 49,565 47,272 4.9 % 44,373 11.7 % 47,048 44,631 5.4 %