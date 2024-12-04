Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Nov
2024
Nov
2023
%
Chg
Oct
%
Nov
2024
Nov
2023
%
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
12,355
10,436
18.4 %
10,793
14.5 %
10,761
10,844
-0.8 %
Index options (contracts, k)
4,141
3,972
4.3 %
3,976
4.1 %
4,101
3,784
8.4 %
Futures (contracts, k)
222
203
9.3 %
187
18.6 %
241
225
7.0 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
1,601
1,350
18.6 %
1,289
24.2 %
1,381
1,391
-0.8 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
94
75
25.0 %
77
22.5 %
80
80
-0.5 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
159,068
137,443
15.7 %
158,622
0.3 %
146,992
134,815
9.0 %
European Equities (€, mn)
11,262
8,922
26.2 %
10,534
6.9 %
9,821
9,445
4.0 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
114,701
97,892
17.2 %
117,528
-2.4 %
1,132,456
1,088,380
4.0 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
995
869
14.5 %
1,042
-4.6 %
10,273
9,275
10.8 %
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
822
681
20.8 %
777
5.8 %
791
698
13.4 %
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
251
182
38.3 %
288
-12.8 %
309
175
76.6 %
Global FX ($, mn)
49,565
47,272
4.9 %
44,373
11.7 %
47,048
44,631
5.4 %
1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. Asa of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.