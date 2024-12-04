Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For November 2024

Date 04/12/2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Nov

2024

Nov

2023

%

Chg

Oct
 2024

 
 Chg

Nov

2024

Nov

2023

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

12,355

10,436

18.4 %

10,793

14.5 %

10,761

10,844

-0.8 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,141

3,972

4.3 %

3,976

4.1 %

4,101

3,784

8.4 %

Futures (contracts, k)

222

203

9.3 %

187

18.6 %

241

225

7.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,601

1,350

18.6 %

1,289

24.2 %

1,381

1,391

-0.8 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1

94

75

25.0 %

77

22.5 %

80

80

-0.5 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

159,068

137,443

15.7 %

158,622

0.3 %

146,992

134,815

9.0 %

European Equities (€, mn)

11,262

8,922

26.2 %

10,534

6.9 %

9,821

9,445

4.0 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)

114,701

97,892

17.2 %

117,528

-2.4 %

1,132,456

1,088,380

4.0 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)

995

869

14.5 %

1,042

-4.6 %

10,273

9,275

10.8 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

822

681

20.8 %

777

5.8 %

791

698

13.4 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

251

182

38.3 %

288

-12.8 %

309

175

76.6 %

Global FX ($, mn)

49,565

47,272

4.9 %

44,373

11.7 %

47,048

44,631

5.4 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. Asa of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

 

