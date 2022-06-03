Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For May 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month Year-To-Date

















May

2022 May

2021 % Chg Apr 2022 %

Chg May 2022 May 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,691 9,004 18.7% 10,178 5.0% 10,764 9,955 8.1% Index options (contracts, k) 2,853 1,999 42.7% 2,317 23.1% 2,485 1,889 31.5% Futures (contracts, k) 248 266 -7.0% 217 14.4% 245 246 -0.4% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,851 1,558 18.8% 1,629 13.7% 1,802 1,923 -6.3% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 104 81 27.8% 91 14.6% 104 90 15.7% Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 38,013 49,301 -22.9% 36,332 4.6% 39,565 63,030 -37.2% European Equities (€, mn) 11,187 7,216 55.0% 11,279 -0.8% 12,206 7,488 63.0% EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k) 128,981 102,684 25.6% 111,014 16.2% 694,432 497,816 39.5% EuroCCP Net Settlements (k) 892 772 15.5% 771 15.7% 4,464 3,967 12.5% Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn) 836 N/A N/A 822 1.7% 860 N/A N/A Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn) 111 N/A N/A 148 -25.1% 149 N/A N/A Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 40,457 32,801 23.3% 37,656 7.4% 40,820 34,966 16.7%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021. ADV= Average Daily Volume ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value NM=Not Meaningful

May 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

S&P 500 Index (SPX) option volume saw a record month with a total 45.5 million contracts traded in May, ahead of the previous record of 43.4 million contracts in March 2020. ADV in May was also a record with 2.2 million contracts.

ADV in SPX options during global trading hours reached a new high of 34,000 contracts in May, up from 24,000 contracts in April.

ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was approximately 600,000 contracts in May, an increase of 33 percent from April.

Nanos options saw some of its busiest trading days in May, setting a new single-day volume record on May 27 with 3,999 contracts traded. Total volume has surpassed 62,000 contracts since Nanos launched on March 14, 2022.

Over 2 million SPX Weeklys Thursday options traded and nearly 4 million SPX Weeklys Tuesday options traded in May.

European Equities and Derivatives