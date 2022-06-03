Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For May 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
%
Chg
|
Apr
2022
|
%
|
May
2022
|
May
2021
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
10,691
|
9,004
|
18.7%
|
10,178
|
5.0%
|
10,764
|
9,955
|
8.1%
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
2,853
|
1,999
|
42.7%
|
2,317
|
23.1%
|
2,485
|
1,889
|
31.5%
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
248
|
266
|
-7.0%
|
217
|
14.4%
|
245
|
246
|
-0.4%
|
|
1,851
|
1,558
|
18.8%
|
1,629
|
13.7%
|
1,802
|
1,923
|
-6.3%
|
|
104
|
81
|
27.8%
|
91
|
14.6%
|
104
|
90
|
15.7%
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
38,013
|
49,301
|
-22.9%
|
36,332
|
4.6%
|
39,565
|
63,030
|
-37.2%
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
11,187
|
7,216
|
55.0%
|
11,279
|
-0.8%
|
12,206
|
7,488
|
63.0%
|
EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k)
|
128,981
|
102,684
|
25.6%
|
111,014
|
16.2%
|
694,432
|
497,816
|
39.5%
|
EuroCCP Net Settlements (k)
|
892
|
772
|
15.5%
|
771
|
15.7%
|
4,464
|
3,967
|
12.5%
|
Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn)
|
836
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
822
|
1.7%
|
860
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn)
|
111
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
148
|
-25.1%
|
149
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Global FX ADNV ($, mn)
|
40,457
|
32,801
|
23.3%
|
37,656
|
7.4%
|
40,820
|
34,966
|
16.7%
|
1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021.
|
ADV= Average Daily Volume
|
ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value
|
NM=Not Meaningful
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) option volume saw a record month with a total 45.5 million contracts traded in May, ahead of the previous record of 43.4 million contracts in March 2020. ADV in May was also a record with 2.2 million contracts.
- ADV in SPX options during global trading hours reached a new high of 34,000 contracts in May, up from 24,000 contracts in April.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was approximately 600,000 contracts in May, an increase of 33 percent from April.
- Nanos options saw some of its busiest trading days in May, setting a new single-day volume record on May 27 with 3,999 contracts traded. Total volume has surpassed 62,000 contracts since Nanos launched on March 14, 2022.
- Over 2 million SPX Weeklys Thursday options traded and nearly 4 million SPX Weeklys Tuesday options traded in May.
- Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 23.2 percent in May, the highest month since August 2018.
- Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 34 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market in May, making it the largest platform of its type in
Europe(Source: big xyt).