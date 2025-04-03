Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For March 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported March trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the first quarter of 2025.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain March trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Mar 2025 Mar 2024 % Chg Feb

2025 %

Chg Mar 2025 Mar 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 13,529 10,570 28.0 % 13,556 -0.2 % 13,412 10,744 24.8 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,270 4,057 29.9 % 4,469 17.9 % 4,771 4,089 16.7 % Futures (contracts, k) 285 217 31.3 % 241 18.1 % 250 220 13.4 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,617 1,464 10.5 % 1,673 -3.4 % 1,642 1,510 8.7 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 92 81 13.6 % 97 -5.2 % 91 82 10.4 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 153,961 159,704 -3.6 % 166,261 -7.4 % 159,593 146,253 9.1 % European Equities (€, mn) 16,422 10,248 60.3 % 13,718 19.7 % 13,818 9,918 39.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 157,411 96,734 62.7 % 131,723 19.5 % 412,072 294,326 40.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,130 828 36.5 % 1,021 10.6 % 3,201 2,525 26.8 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 900 814 10.5 % 914 -1.6 % 820 765 7.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 312 357 -12.8 % 335 -7.0 % 324 316 2.5 % Global FX ($, mn) 54,784 47,346 15.7 % 50,699 8.1 % 51,926 45,256 14.7 %

March and First Quarter 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges in the first quarter achieved an all-time high of 1.1 billion contracts, with an ADV of 18.2 million contracts traded, and included a multiply-listed options ADV record of 13.4 million contracts.

In March, ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges hit a monthly record of 18.8 million contracts traded.

Cboe's proprietary product suite set several new trading volume records for the month and quarter, including: New quarterly overall proprietary index options ADV record of 4.8 million contracts New monthly overall proprietary index options ADV record of 5.3 million contracts New quarterly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 3.6 million contracts New monthly SPX options ADV record of 3.9 million contracts New single-day SPX options record of 4.8 million contracts, set on March 10 New quarterly XSP (Mini-SPX) options ADV record of 105 thousand contracts



European Equities

In March, Cboe Europe achieved a record high average daily notional value (ADNV) during continuous trading of €16.2 billion.

Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, reported a monthly ADNV record of €836.0 million.

Global FX

Global FX reported a record monthly Spot Full Amount ADNV of $15.9 billion.

First-Quarter 2025 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the first quarter of 2025 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2025, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 1Q Projection Feb-25 Jan-25 Dec-24 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) $0.067 $0.063 $0.064 $0.064 Index Options $0.908 $0.913 $0.904 $0.905 Total Options $0.288 $0.278 $0.277 $0.281 Futures (per contract) $1.743 $1.756 $1.760 $1.765 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.014 $0.015 $0.016 $0.018 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.117 $0.120 $0.124 $0.126 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.294 CAD 3.921 CAD 3.920 CAD 4.008 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.252 0.261 0.263 0.261 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.156 0.154 0.153 0.154 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.243 0.241 0.231 0.233 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.810 $2.811 $2.767 $2.724 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 0.950 € 0.988 € 0.997 € 1.002

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.