Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For June 2024

Date 03/07/2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported June 2024 trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Jun 
2024

Jun
2023

% 
Chg

May
2024

 
Chg

Jun
2024

Jun
2023

 
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

11,002

11,467

-4.0 %

9,962

10.4 %

10,553

10,842

-2.7 %

Index options (contracts, k)

3,913

3,917

-0.1 %

3,776

3.6 %

4,052

3,639

11.3 %

Futures (contracts, k)

235.1

198

18.8 %

214

10.0 %

237

215

10.4 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,293

1,366

-5.4 %

1,424

-9.2 %

1,426

1,435

-0.6 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1

73

77

-5.4 %

79

-7.4 %

78

84

-6.8 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

154,818

120,591

28.4 %

140,175

10.4 %

148,479

137,531

8.0 %

European Equities (€, mn)

9,678

8,730

10.9 %

8,634

12.1 %

9,744

10,314

-5.5 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)

95,010

90,994

4.4 %

96,641

-1.7 %

593,345

634,938

-6.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)

875

844

3.7 %

953

-8.2 %

5,289

5,064

4.4 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

792

688

15.1 %

737

7.4 %

763

719

6.2 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

296

164

80.6 %

333

-11.1 %

316

184

71.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

48,651

44,834

8.5 %

43,351

12.2 %

46,475

43,726

6.3 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

June and Second Quarter 2024 Trading Volume Highlights   

Cboe Europe

  • Cboe Clear Europe achieved a monthly market share record of 47% on venues that support interoperable clearing arrangements, beating the previous high of 46% set in April 2024.

Global FX  

  • Global FX reported a new quarterly Spot average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $47.7 billion.

Cboe Japan

  • Cboe Japan achieved a new quarterly lit market share record of 5.5%, its second consecutive quarter with record market share.

Second-Quarter 2024 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance
The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2024, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise) 

Three-Months Ended 

 Product: 

2Q Projection

May-24

Apr-24

Mar-24

Multiply-Listed Options (per contract)

$0.063

$0.064

$0.065

$0.064

Index Options

$0.896

$0.902

$0.911

$0.915

Total Options

$0.295

$0.302

$0.304

$0.299

Futures (per contract)

$1.750

$1.746

$1.741

$1.749

U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

$0.026

$0.026

$0.022

$0.019

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

$0.134

$0.131

$0.133

$0.132

Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)

CAD 4.060

CAD 4.046

CAD 4.006

CAD 3.997

European Equities (per matched notional value)

0.250

0.249

0.246

0.249

Australian Equities (per matched notional value)

0.158

0.156

0.156

0.142

Japanese Equities (per matched notional value)

0.229

0.232

0.220

0.227

Global FX (per one million dollars traded)

$2.705

$2.677

$2.650

$2.622

Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared

€ 0.008

€ 0.008

€ 0.008

€ 0.008

Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement

€ 1.060

€ 1.042

€ 1.069

€ 1.072

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

  • For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).
  • For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.
  • For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.
  • For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for Cboe Canada and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue.
  • For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.
  • For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less trading fee relief in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.
  • For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days.
  • For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.
  • For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.
