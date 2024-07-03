Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For June 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported June 2024 trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jun

2024 Jun

2023 %

Chg May

2024 %

Chg Jun

2024 Jun

2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,002 11,467 -4.0 % 9,962 10.4 % 10,553 10,842 -2.7 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,913 3,917 -0.1 % 3,776 3.6 % 4,052 3,639 11.3 % Futures (contracts, k) 235.1 198 18.8 % 214 10.0 % 237 215 10.4 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,293 1,366 -5.4 % 1,424 -9.2 % 1,426 1,435 -0.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 73 77 -5.4 % 79 -7.4 % 78 84 -6.8 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 154,818 120,591 28.4 % 140,175 10.4 % 148,479 137,531 8.0 % European Equities (€, mn) 9,678 8,730 10.9 % 8,634 12.1 % 9,744 10,314 -5.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 95,010 90,994 4.4 % 96,641 -1.7 % 593,345 634,938 -6.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 875 844 3.7 % 953 -8.2 % 5,289 5,064 4.4 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 792 688 15.1 % 737 7.4 % 763 719 6.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 296 164 80.6 % 333 -11.1 % 316 184 71.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 48,651 44,834 8.5 % 43,351 12.2 % 46,475 43,726 6.3 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

June and Second Quarter 2024 Trading Volume Highlights

Cboe Europe

Cboe Clear Europe achieved a monthly market share record of 47% on venues that support interoperable clearing arrangements, beating the previous high of 46% set in April 2024.

Global FX

Global FX reported a new quarterly Spot average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $47.7 billion.

Cboe Japan

Cboe Japan achieved a new quarterly lit market share record of 5.5%, its second consecutive quarter with record market share.

Second-Quarter 2024 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2024, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 2Q Projection May-24 Apr-24 Mar-24 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) $0.063 $0.064 $0.065 $0.064 Index Options $0.896 $0.902 $0.911 $0.915 Total Options $0.295 $0.302 $0.304 $0.299 Futures (per contract) $1.750 $1.746 $1.741 $1.749 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.026 $0.026 $0.022 $0.019 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.134 $0.131 $0.133 $0.132 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.060 CAD 4.046 CAD 4.006 CAD 3.997 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.250 0.249 0.246 0.249 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.158 0.156 0.156 0.142 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.229 0.232 0.220 0.227 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.705 $2.677 $2.650 $2.622 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.060 € 1.042 € 1.069 € 1.072

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.