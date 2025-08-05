Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Jul
2025
|
Jul
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Jun
|
%
|
Jul
2025
|
Jul
2024
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
12,215
|
11,145
|
9.6 %
|
11,836
|
3.2 %
|
12,886
|
10,642
|
21.1 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,469
|
4,140
|
8.0 %
|
4,639
|
-3.7 %
|
4,688
|
4,065
|
15.3 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)1
|
178
|
267
|
-33.3 %
|
185
|
-3.8 %
|
226
|
242
|
-6.3 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,790
|
1,280
|
39.9 %
|
1,780
|
0.6 %
|
1,785
|
1,404
|
27.2 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
141
|
76
|
84.8 %
|
123
|
14.4 %
|
113
|
78
|
45.2 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
150,096
|
122,608
|
22.4 %
|
146,058
|
2.8 %
|
154,298
|
144,633
|
6.7 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
12,490
|
9,229
|
35.3 %
|
11,811
|
5.7 %
|
13,560
|
9,665
|
40.3 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
122,973
|
105,831
|
16.2 %
|
110,623
|
11.2 %
|
935,981
|
699,176
|
33.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,236
|
1,022
|
20.9 %
|
1,090
|
13.4 %
|
7,726
|
6,311
|
22.4 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
870
|
771
|
12.8 %
|
951
|
-8.5 %
|
884
|
764
|
15.7 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
48,514
|
45,586
|
6.4 %
|
51,222
|
-5.3 %
|
53,135
|
46,340
|
14.7 %
|
1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.
July 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Cboe's S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Mini-SPX Index (XSP) options set monthly volume records in zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading, with 0DTE ADVs of 2.2 million and 60 thousand contracts, respectively.
- SPX options recorded its third most active trading day of all time on July 31 with 4.8 million contracts traded.
European Equities
- Cboe Europe Equities hit record market shares in July for both overall trading (26.6%) and continuous trading (34.7%).