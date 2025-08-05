Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2025

Date 05/08/2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Jul

2025

Jul

2024

%

Chg

Jun
 2025

 
 Chg

Jul

2025

Jul

2024

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

12,215

11,145

9.6 %

11,836

3.2 %

12,886

10,642

21.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,469

4,140

8.0 %

4,639

-3.7 %

4,688

4,065

15.3 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

178

267

-33.3 %

185

-3.8 %

226

242

-6.3 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,790

1,280

39.9 %

1,780

0.6 %

1,785

1,404

27.2 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

141

76

84.8 %

123

14.4 %

113

78

45.2 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

150,096

122,608

22.4 %

146,058

2.8 %

154,298

144,633

6.7 %

European Equities (€, mn)

12,490

9,229

35.3 %

11,811

5.7 %

13,560

9,665

40.3 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

122,973

105,831

16.2 %

110,623

11.2 %

935,981

699,176

33.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,236

1,022

20.9 %

1,090

13.4 %

7,726

6,311

22.4 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

870

771

12.8 %

951

-8.5 %

884

764

15.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

48,514

45,586

6.4 %

51,222

-5.3 %

53,135

46,340

14.7 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange.  Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

July 2025 Trading Volume Highlights   

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Mini-SPX Index (XSP) options set monthly volume records in zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading, with 0DTE ADVs of 2.2 million and 60 thousand contracts, respectively.
  • SPX options recorded its third most active trading day of all time on July 31 with 4.8 million contracts traded.

European Equities

  • Cboe Europe Equities hit record market shares in July for both overall trading (26.6%) and continuous trading (34.7%).
