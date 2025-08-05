Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jul 2025 Jul 2024 % Chg Jun

2025 %

Chg Jul 2025 Jul 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 12,215 11,145 9.6 % 11,836 3.2 % 12,886 10,642 21.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,469 4,140 8.0 % 4,639 -3.7 % 4,688 4,065 15.3 % Futures (contracts, k)1 178 267 -33.3 % 185 -3.8 % 226 242 -6.3 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,790 1,280 39.9 % 1,780 0.6 % 1,785 1,404 27.2 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 141 76 84.8 % 123 14.4 % 113 78 45.2 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 150,096 122,608 22.4 % 146,058 2.8 % 154,298 144,633 6.7 % European Equities (€, mn) 12,490 9,229 35.3 % 11,811 5.7 % 13,560 9,665 40.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 122,973 105,831 16.2 % 110,623 11.2 % 935,981 699,176 33.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,236 1,022 20.9 % 1,090 13.4 % 7,726 6,311 22.4 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 870 771 12.8 % 951 -8.5 % 884 764 15.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 48,514 45,586 6.4 % 51,222 -5.3 % 53,135 46,340 14.7 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

July 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Mini-SPX Index (XSP) options set monthly volume records in zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading, with 0DTE ADVs of 2.2 million and 60 thousand contracts, respectively.

SPX options recorded its third most active trading day of all time on July 31 with 4.8 million contracts traded.

European Equities