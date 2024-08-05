Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Jul
2024
|
Jul
2023
|
%
Chg
|
Jun
|
%
|
Jul
2024
|
Jul
2023
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
11,145
|
11,037
|
1.0 %
|
11,002
|
1.3 %
|
10,642
|
10,869
|
-2.1 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,140
|
3,444
|
20.2 %
|
3,913
|
5.8 %
|
4,065
|
3,612
|
12.5 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
267
|
212
|
26.1 %
|
235
|
13.7 %
|
242
|
214
|
12.8 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,280
|
1,360
|
-5.9 %
|
1,293
|
-1.0 %
|
1,404
|
1,424
|
-1.4 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
|
76
|
74
|
3.5 %
|
73
|
4.0 %
|
78
|
83
|
-5.6 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
122,608
|
119,105
|
2.9 %
|
154,818
|
-20.8 %
|
144,633
|
135,007
|
7.1 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
9,229
|
8,258
|
11.8 %
|
9,678
|
-4.6 %
|
9,665
|
10,024
|
-3.6 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
105,831
|
83,548
|
26.7 %
|
95,010
|
11.4 %
|
699,176
|
718,486
|
-2.7 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
1,022
|
798
|
28.2 %
|
875
|
16.9 %
|
6,311
|
5,861
|
7.7 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
771
|
623
|
23.7 %
|
792
|
-2.6 %
|
764
|
705
|
8.5 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
323
|
79
|
306.9 %
|
296
|
9.2 %
|
317
|
169
|
87.3 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
45,586
|
44,948
|
1.4 %
|
48,651
|
-6.3 %
|
46,340
|
43,896
|
5.6 %
|
1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
|
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.