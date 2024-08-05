Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2024

Date 05/08/2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Jul

2024

Jul

2023

%

Chg

Jun
 2024

 
 Chg

Jul

2024

Jul

2023

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

11,145

11,037

1.0 %

11,002

1.3 %

10,642

10,869

-2.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,140

3,444

20.2 %

3,913

5.8 %

4,065

3,612

12.5 %

Futures (contracts, k)

267

212

26.1 %

235

13.7 %

242

214

12.8 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,280

1,360

-5.9 %

1,293

-1.0 %

1,404

1,424

-1.4 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1

76

74

3.5 %

73

4.0 %

78

83

-5.6 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

122,608

119,105

2.9 %

154,818

-20.8 %

144,633

135,007

7.1 %

European Equities (€, mn)

9,229

8,258

11.8 %

9,678

-4.6 %

9,665

10,024

-3.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)

105,831

83,548

26.7 %

95,010

11.4 %

699,176

718,486

-2.7 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)

1,022

798

28.2 %

875

16.9 %

6,311

5,861

7.7 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

771

623

23.7 %

792

-2.6 %

764

705

8.5 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

323

79

306.9 %

296

9.2 %

317

169

87.3 %

Global FX ($, mn)

45,586

44,948

1.4 %

48,651

-6.3 %

46,340

43,896

5.6 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
