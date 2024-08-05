Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jul 2024 Jul 2023 % Chg Jun

2024 %

Chg Jul 2024 Jul 2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,145 11,037 1.0 % 11,002 1.3 % 10,642 10,869 -2.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,140 3,444 20.2 % 3,913 5.8 % 4,065 3,612 12.5 % Futures (contracts, k) 267 212 26.1 % 235 13.7 % 242 214 12.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,280 1,360 -5.9 % 1,293 -1.0 % 1,404 1,424 -1.4 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 76 74 3.5 % 73 4.0 % 78 83 -5.6 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 122,608 119,105 2.9 % 154,818 -20.8 % 144,633 135,007 7.1 % European Equities (€, mn) 9,229 8,258 11.8 % 9,678 -4.6 % 9,665 10,024 -3.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 105,831 83,548 26.7 % 95,010 11.4 % 699,176 718,486 -2.7 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 1,022 798 28.2 % 875 16.9 % 6,311 5,861 7.7 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 771 623 23.7 % 792 -2.6 % 764 705 8.5 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 323 79 306.9 % 296 9.2 % 317 169 87.3 % Global FX ($, mn) 45,586 44,948 1.4 % 48,651 -6.3 % 46,340 43,896 5.6 %