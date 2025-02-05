Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For January 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported January monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain January trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Jan
2025
|
Jan
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Dec
|
%
|
Jan
2025
|
Jan
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
13,151
|
10,559
|
24.5 %
|
11,864
|
10.8 %
|
13,151
|
10,559
|
24.5 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,535
|
4,118
|
10.1 %
|
4,014
|
13.0 %
|
4,535
|
4,118
|
10.1 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
220
|
229
|
-4.0 %
|
213
|
3.2 %
|
220
|
229
|
-4.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,637
|
1,537
|
6.5 %
|
1,515
|
8.1 %
|
1,637
|
1,537
|
6.5 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
83
|
74
|
12.3 %
|
70
|
19.3 %
|
83
|
74
|
12.3 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
159,211
|
136,143
|
16.9 %
|
154,344
|
3.2 %
|
159,211
|
136,143
|
16.9 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
11,423
|
9,450
|
20.9 %
|
9,291
|
22.9 %
|
11,423
|
9,450
|
20.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
122,939
|
98,903
|
24.3 %
|
96,747
|
27.1 %
|
122,939
|
98,903
|
24.3 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,050
|
871
|
20.5 %
|
926
|
13.4 %
|
1,050
|
871
|
20.5 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
651
|
674
|
-3.5 %
|
772
|
-15.7 %
|
651
|
674
|
-3.5 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
326
|
272
|
19.7 %
|
250
|
30.5 %
|
326
|
272
|
19.7 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
50,312
|
44,815
|
12.3 %
|
43,122
|
16.7 %
|
50,312
|
44,815
|
12.3 %
January 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options traded an ADV of 3.46 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
- SPX options set individual trading records related to short-dated options and global trading hours activity, including:
- On January 31, 2.42 million zero days to expiry (0DTE) SPX contracts traded, the most 0DTE contracts traded in a single day.
- On January 27, 253 thousand SPX contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT), a new record for the trading session.