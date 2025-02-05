Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For January 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported January monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain January trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jan 2025 Jan 2024 % Chg Dec

2024 %

Chg Jan 2025 Jan

2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 13,151 10,559 24.5 % 11,864 10.8 % 13,151 10,559 24.5 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,535 4,118 10.1 % 4,014 13.0 % 4,535 4,118 10.1 % Futures (contracts, k) 220 229 -4.0 % 213 3.2 % 220 229 -4.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,637 1,537 6.5 % 1,515 8.1 % 1,637 1,537 6.5 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 83 74 12.3 % 70 19.3 % 83 74 12.3 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 159,211 136,143 16.9 % 154,344 3.2 % 159,211 136,143 16.9 % European Equities (€, mn) 11,423 9,450 20.9 % 9,291 22.9 % 11,423 9,450 20.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 122,939 98,903 24.3 % 96,747 27.1 % 122,939 98,903 24.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,050 871 20.5 % 926 13.4 % 1,050 871 20.5 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 651 674 -3.5 % 772 -15.7 % 651 674 -3.5 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 326 272 19.7 % 250 30.5 % 326 272 19.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 50,312 44,815 12.3 % 43,122 16.7 % 50,312 44,815 12.3 %

January 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options