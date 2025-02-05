Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For January 2025

Date 05/02/2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported January monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain January trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Jan

2025

Jan

2024

%

Chg

Dec
2024


Chg

Jan

2025

Jan
2024

% 
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

13,151

10,559

24.5 %

11,864

10.8 %

13,151

10,559

24.5 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,535

4,118

10.1 %

4,014

13.0 %

4,535

4,118

10.1 %

Futures (contracts, k)

220

229

-4.0 %

213

3.2 %

220

229

-4.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,637

1,537

6.5 %

1,515

8.1 %

1,637

1,537

6.5 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

83

74

12.3 %

70

19.3 %

83

74

12.3 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

159,211

136,143

16.9 %

154,344

3.2 %

159,211

136,143

16.9 %

European Equities (€, mn)

11,423

9,450

20.9 %

9,291

22.9 %

11,423

9,450

20.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

122,939

98,903

24.3 %

96,747

27.1 %

122,939

98,903

24.3 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,050

871

20.5 %

926

13.4 %

1,050

871

20.5 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

651

674

-3.5 %

772

-15.7 %

651

674

-3.5 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

326

272

19.7 %

250

30.5 %

326

272

19.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

50,312

44,815

12.3 %

43,122

16.7 %

50,312

44,815

12.3 %

January 2025 Trading Volume Highlights   

U.S. Options 

  • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options traded an ADV of 3.46 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
  • SPX options set individual trading records related to short-dated options and global trading hours activity, including:
    • On January 31, 2.42 million zero days to expiry (0DTE) SPX contracts traded, the most 0DTE contracts traded in a single day.
    • On January 27, 253 thousand SPX contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT), a new record for the trading session.
