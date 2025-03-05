Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For February 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Feb 2025 Feb 2024 % Chg Jan

2025 %

Chg Feb 2025 Feb 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 13,556 11,114 22.0 % 13,151 3.1 % 13,348 10,829 23.3 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,469 4,090 9.3 % 4,535 -1.5 % 4,503 4,104 9.7 % Futures (contracts, k) 241 213 13.1 % 220 9.5 % 230 221 4.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,673 1,528 9.5 % 1,637 2.2 % 1,655 1,532 8.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 97 91 5.9 % 83 16.1 % 90 83 8.8 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 166,261 143,922 15.5 % 159,211 4.4 % 162,478 139,847 16.2 % European Equities (€, mn) 13,718 10,093 35.9 % 11,423 20.1 % 12,516 9,765 28.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 131,723 98,689 33.5 % 122,939 7.1 % 254,662 197,592 28.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,021 825 23.7 % 1,050 -2.7 % 2,071 1,697 22.1 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 914 809 13.0 % 651 40.6 % 779 742 5.1 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 335 316 6.0 % 326 2.7 % 330 294 12.3 % Global FX ($, mn) 50,699 43,628 16.2 % 50,312 0.8 % 50,497 44,236 14.2 %

February 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

ADV in February across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 18.0 million contracts, driven by: A record multiply-listed options ADV of 13.6 million S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.5 million contracts, the highest month on record

Several new single-day records were set on February 21, including: Total U.S. options volume of 25.7 million contracts across Cboe's four options exchanges SPX options volume of 4.7 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record from December 2023 2.6 million zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) SPX contracts



Futures

On February 27, Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures (IBIG) saw its largest ever block trade of 2,200 contracts ($309 million notional), helping open interest exceed $479 million notional for the first time.

Cboe Europe