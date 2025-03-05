Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For February 2025

Date 05/03/2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Feb

2025

Feb

2024

%

Chg

Jan
 2025


 Chg

Feb

2025

Feb

2024


 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

13,556

11,114

22.0 %

13,151

3.1 %

13,348

10,829

23.3 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,469

4,090

9.3 %

4,535

-1.5 %

4,503

4,104

9.7 %

Futures (contracts, k)

241

213

13.1 %

220

9.5 %

230

221

4.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,673

1,528

9.5 %

1,637

2.2 %

1,655

1,532

8.0 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

97

91

5.9 %

83

16.1 %

90

83

8.8 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

166,261

143,922

15.5 %

159,211

4.4 %

162,478

139,847

16.2 %

European Equities (€, mn)

13,718

10,093

35.9 %

11,423

20.1 %

12,516

9,765

28.2 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

131,723

98,689

33.5 %

122,939

7.1 %

254,662

197,592

28.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,021

825

23.7 %

1,050

-2.7 %

2,071

1,697

22.1 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

914

809

13.0 %

651

40.6 %

779

742

5.1 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

335

316

6.0 %

326

2.7 %

330

294

12.3 %

Global FX ($, mn)

50,699

43,628

16.2 %

50,312

0.8 %

50,497

44,236

14.2 %

 

February 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • ADV in February across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 18.0 million contracts, driven by:
    • A record multiply-listed options ADV of 13.6 million
    • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.5 million contracts, the highest month on record
  • Several new single-day records were set on February 21, including:
    • Total U.S. options volume of 25.7 million contracts across Cboe's four options exchanges
    • SPX options volume of 4.7 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record from December 2023
    • 2.6 million zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) SPX contracts

Futures

  • On February 27, Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures (IBIG) saw its largest ever block trade of 2,200 contracts ($309 million notional), helping open interest exceed $479 million notional for the first time.

Cboe Europe

  • Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, reported monthly records for total notional traded (€15.4 billion) and average daily notional value (€771.3 million).
