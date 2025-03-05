Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For February 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Feb
2025
|
Feb
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Jan
|
%
|
Feb
2025
|
Feb
2024
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
13,556
|
11,114
|
22.0 %
|
13,151
|
3.1 %
|
13,348
|
10,829
|
23.3 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,469
|
4,090
|
9.3 %
|
4,535
|
-1.5 %
|
4,503
|
4,104
|
9.7 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
241
|
213
|
13.1 %
|
220
|
9.5 %
|
230
|
221
|
4.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,673
|
1,528
|
9.5 %
|
1,637
|
2.2 %
|
1,655
|
1,532
|
8.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
97
|
91
|
5.9 %
|
83
|
16.1 %
|
90
|
83
|
8.8 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
166,261
|
143,922
|
15.5 %
|
159,211
|
4.4 %
|
162,478
|
139,847
|
16.2 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
13,718
|
10,093
|
35.9 %
|
11,423
|
20.1 %
|
12,516
|
9,765
|
28.2 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
131,723
|
98,689
|
33.5 %
|
122,939
|
7.1 %
|
254,662
|
197,592
|
28.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,021
|
825
|
23.7 %
|
1,050
|
-2.7 %
|
2,071
|
1,697
|
22.1 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
914
|
809
|
13.0 %
|
651
|
40.6 %
|
779
|
742
|
5.1 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
335
|
316
|
6.0 %
|
326
|
2.7 %
|
330
|
294
|
12.3 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
50,699
|
43,628
|
16.2 %
|
50,312
|
0.8 %
|
50,497
|
44,236
|
14.2 %
February 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- ADV in February across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 18.0 million contracts, driven by:
- A record multiply-listed options ADV of 13.6 million
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.5 million contracts, the highest month on record
- Several new single-day records were set on February 21, including:
- Total U.S. options volume of 25.7 million contracts across Cboe's four options exchanges
- SPX options volume of 4.7 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record from December 2023
- 2.6 million zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) SPX contracts
Futures
- On February 27, Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures (IBIG) saw its largest ever block trade of 2,200 contracts ($309 million notional), helping open interest exceed $479 million notional for the first time.
Cboe Europe
- Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, reported monthly records for total notional traded (€15.4 billion) and average daily notional value (€771.3 million).