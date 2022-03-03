 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For February 2022

Date 03/03/2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines. 


 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date









Feb
2022

Feb
2021

%
Chg

Jan
2022

%
Chg

Feb
2022

Feb
2021

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,805

11,178

-3.3%

11,573

-6.6%

11,199

11,381

-1.6%

Index options (contracts, k)

2,403

1,944

23.6%

2,553

-5.9%

2,480

1,967

26.1%

Futures (contracts, k)

270

269

0.4%

303

-10.9%

287

271

6.2%

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,758

2,305

-23.7%

1,794

-2.0%

1,777

2,293

-22.5%

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

105

100

5.3%

105

0.0%

105

106

-0.6%

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

37,792

88,355

-57.2%

42,651

-11.4%

40,284

75,679

-46.8%

European Equities (€, mn)

12,672

7,532

68.2%

11,737

8.0%

12,193

7,102

71.7%

EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k)

140,562

93,040

51.1%

132,328

6.2%

272,889

181,282

NM

EuroCCP Net Settlements (k)

874

771

13.3%

889

-1.6%

1,763

1,511

NM

Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn)

893

N/A

844

5.7%

868

N/A

Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn)

162

N/A

158

2.7%

160

N/A

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)

42,926

37,346

14.9%

37,320

15.0%

40,055

36,276

10.4%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.

ADV = Average Daily Volume

ADNV = Average Daily Notional Value

NM = Not Meaningful

February 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was 250.9 million contracts, the highest February volume on record. Total options ADV was 13.2 million contracts for the month.
  • Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options during Global Trading Hours reached a new high in February, with a record ADV of 31,846 contracts.
  • MSCI® EAFE® Index (MXEA) options set a new daily volume record with 6,793 contracts traded on February 25.
  • Cboe BIDS Canada, Cboe's new Canadian equities block-trading offering, successfully launched on February 1 with strong buyside demand.
  • Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €2.0 billion in February, beating the previous record of €1.9 billion ADNV traded in January 2022.