Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For February 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Trading Volume for Current Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Feb
|
Feb
|
%
|
Jan
|
%
|
Feb
|
Feb
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
10,805
|
11,178
|
-3.3%
|
11,573
|
-6.6%
|
11,199
|
11,381
|
-1.6%
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
2,403
|
1,944
|
23.6%
|
2,553
|
-5.9%
|
2,480
|
1,967
|
26.1%
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
270
|
269
|
0.4%
|
303
|
-10.9%
|
287
|
271
|
6.2%
|
|
1,758
|
2,305
|
-23.7%
|
1,794
|
-2.0%
|
1,777
|
2,293
|
-22.5%
|
|
105
|
100
|
5.3%
|
105
|
0.0%
|
105
|
106
|
-0.6%
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
37,792
|
88,355
|
-57.2%
|
42,651
|
-11.4%
|
40,284
|
75,679
|
-46.8%
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
12,672
|
7,532
|
68.2%
|
11,737
|
8.0%
|
12,193
|
7,102
|
71.7%
|
EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k)
|
140,562
|
93,040
|
51.1%
|
132,328
|
6.2%
|
272,889
|
181,282
|
NM
|
EuroCCP Net Settlements (k)
|
874
|
771
|
13.3%
|
889
|
-1.6%
|
1,763
|
1,511
|
NM
|
Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn)
|
893
|
N/A
|
844
|
5.7%
|
868
|
N/A
|
Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn)
|
162
|
N/A
|
158
|
2.7%
|
160
|
N/A
|
Global FX ADNV ($, mn)
|
42,926
|
37,346
|
14.9%
|
37,320
|
15.0%
|
40,055
|
36,276
|
10.4%
|
1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.
|
ADV = Average Daily Volume
|
ADNV = Average Daily Notional Value
|
NM = Not Meaningful
February 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was 250.9 million contracts, the highest February volume on record. Total options ADV was 13.2 million contracts for the month.
- Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options during Global Trading Hours reached a new high in February, with a record ADV of 31,846 contracts.
- MSCI® EAFE® Index (MXEA) options set a new daily volume record with 6,793 contracts traded on February 25.
- Cboe BIDS Canada, Cboe's new Canadian equities block-trading offering, successfully launched on February 1 with strong buyside demand.
- Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €2.0 billion in February, beating the previous record of €1.9 billion ADNV traded in January 2022.