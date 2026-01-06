Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For December And Full Year 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported December and full year 2025 trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain December and full year 2025 trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date





Dec 2025 Dec 2024 % Chg Nov

2025 %

Chg Dec 2025 Dec 2024 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 11,550 11,864 -2.6 % 14,429 -19.9 % 13,484 10,853 24.2 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,047 4,014 25.7 % 5,856 -13.8 % 4,949 4,094 20.9 % Futures (contracts, k)1 179 213 -15.9 % 284 -37.0 % 227 239 -4.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,415 1,515 -6.6 % 1,802 -21.4 % 1,757 1,392 26.2 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 161 70 130.8 % 202 -20.3 % 155 79 96.3 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 188,508 154,344 22.1 % 186,073 1.3 % 167,494 147,576 13.5 % European Equities (€, mn) 10,449 9,291 12.5 % 12,773 -18.2 % 12,823 9,780 31.1 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 876 772 13.5 % 1,025 -14.5 % 946 790 19.8 % Global FX ($, mn) 51,528 43,122 19.5 % 53,120 -3.0 % 52,765 46,731 12.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 90,719 96,747 -6.2 % 106,229 -14.6 % 1,464,640 1,229,203 19.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,143 926 23.4 % 1,156 -1.1 % 13,636 11,199 21.8 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

December and Full Year 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Total volume traded across Cboe's four options exchanges was 4.6 billion contracts in 2025, with an ADV of 18.4 million contracts traded, the sixth consecutive record-breaking year.

Several additional yearly volume records were set in 2025, including: Multi-list options traded a total of 3.4 billion contracts across Cboe's exchanges, with an ADV of 13.5 million contracts. Overall proprietary index options product suite traded a total of 1.2 billion contracts, with an ADV of 4.9 million contracts. S&P 500 Index (SPX) options traded a total of 970.6 million contracts, with an ADV of 3.9 million contracts. SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options ADV record of 2.3 million contracts, representing 59% of total SPX volume. Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options traded a total of 215.6 million contracts, with an ADV of 862 thousand contracts. Mini-SPX (XSP) options traded a total of 28.8 million contracts, with an ADV of 115 thousand contracts. Total of 28.7 million contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (8:15 PM to 9:25 AM ET), with an ADV of 115 thousand contracts.

Quarterly ADV records set in the fourth quarter of 2025 included: 19.4 million contracts traded daily across Cboe's exchanges driven by record trading in multi-list options (14.0 million) and proprietary index options (5.4 million). 4.3 million SPX options contracts traded daily. 2.6 million SPX 0DTE contracts traded daily. 127 thousand XSP options contracts traded daily.

29 of the top 30 SPX options trading days occurred in 2025, along with 24 of the top 25 days of multi-list options trading.

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange

BIDS Trading reported a yearly ADV record of 155.0 million matched shares, up 96% year-over-year.

European Equities

Cboe Europe Equities reported several annual records in 2025, including: Record yearly Cboe Europe Equities average daily notional volume (ADNV) of €12.8 billion. Record yearly Cboe overall market share of 25%. Record yearly Cboe Periodic Auctions ADNV of €3.8 billion. Record yearly Cboe BIDS Europe ADNV of €614 million.



Global FX

Global FX reported multiple records for full year 2025, including: Spot ADNV of $49.7 billion, surpassing last year's record of $45.4 billion. Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADNV record of $3.1 billion.



Fourth-Quarter 2025 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended December 31, 2025, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise) Three-Months Ended Product 4Q

Projection Nov-25 Oct-25 Sep-25 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.075 $0.069 $0.062 $0.055 Index Options $0.937 $0.932 $0.929 $0.926 Total Options $0.317 $0.299 $0.284 $0.281 Futures (per contract) $1.717 $1.726 $1.741 $1.742 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.018 $0.017 $0.016 $0.015 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.065 $0.062 $0.062 $0.064 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 3.946 CAD 4.059 CAD 4.087 CAD 4.142 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.277 0.279 0.283 0.287 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.207 0.207 0.207 0.206 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.945 $2.916 $2.903 $2.894 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.010 € 0.010 € 0.010 € 0.010 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.039 € 1.044 € 1.023 € 1.015

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.