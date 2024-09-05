Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For August 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Aug
2024
|
Aug
2023
|
%
Chg
|
Jul
|
%
|
Aug
2024
|
Aug
2023
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
10,344
|
11,007
|
-6.0 %
|
11,145
|
-7.2 %
|
10,603
|
10,888
|
-2.6 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,403
|
3,825
|
15.1 %
|
4,140
|
6.4 %
|
4,110
|
3,641
|
12.9 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
318
|
240
|
32.2 %
|
267
|
18.8 %
|
252
|
218
|
15.5 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,258
|
1,346
|
-6.5 %
|
1,280
|
-1.7 %
|
1,385
|
1,414
|
-2.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
|
78
|
75
|
3.1 %
|
76
|
2.0 %
|
78
|
82
|
-4.5 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
137,798
|
118,919
|
15.9 %
|
122,608
|
12.4 %
|
143,784
|
132,900
|
8.2 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
8,472
|
7,242
|
17.0 %
|
9,229
|
-8.2 %
|
9,513
|
9,652
|
-1.4 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
98,844
|
85,010
|
16.3 %
|
105,831
|
-6.6 %
|
798,020
|
803,496
|
-0.7 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
982
|
858
|
14.5 %
|
1,022
|
-3.9 %
|
7,293
|
6,719
|
8.5 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
860
|
661
|
30.2 %
|
771
|
11.6 %
|
777
|
699
|
11.2 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
334
|
176
|
89.3 %
|
323
|
3.4 %
|
319
|
170
|
87.5 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
51,330
|
42,139
|
21.8 %
|
45,586
|
12.6 %
|
46,971
|
43,664
|
7.6 %
|
1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
|
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
August 2024 Trading Volume Highlights
Global Derivatives
- On August 5th, 4.5 million S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts were traded, the second-highest single-day volume on record.
- Total volume in August in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 26.1 million contracts, with an ADV of 1.2 million contracts, the second-best monthly volume behind February 2018.
Global FX
- Global FX set new monthly volume records in August, including:
- Spot Full Amount average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $15.3 billion
- Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADNV of $1.5 billion