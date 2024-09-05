Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For August 2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,344 11,007 -6.0 % 11,145 -7.2 % 10,603 10,888 -2.6 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,403 3,825 15.1 % 4,140 6.4 % 4,110 3,641 12.9 % Futures (contracts, k) 318 240 32.2 % 267 18.8 % 252 218 15.5 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,258 1,346 -6.5 % 1,280 -1.7 % 1,385 1,414 -2.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 78 75 3.1 % 76 2.0 % 78 82 -4.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 137,798 118,919 15.9 % 122,608 12.4 % 143,784 132,900 8.2 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,472 7,242 17.0 % 9,229 -8.2 % 9,513 9,652 -1.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 98,844 85,010 16.3 % 105,831 -6.6 % 798,020 803,496 -0.7 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 982 858 14.5 % 1,022 -3.9 % 7,293 6,719 8.5 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 860 661 30.2 % 771 11.6 % 777 699 11.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 334 176 89.3 % 323 3.4 % 319 170 87.5 % Global FX ($, mn) 51,330 42,139 21.8 % 45,586 12.6 % 46,971 43,664 7.6 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

August 2024 Trading Volume Highlights

Global Derivatives

On August 5th, 4.5 million S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts were traded, the second-highest single-day volume on record.

Total volume in August in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 26.1 million contracts, with an ADV of 1.2 million contracts, the second-best monthly volume behind February 2018.

Global FX