Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2025

Date 05/05/2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Apr

2025

Apr

2024

%

Chg

Mar
 2025

 
 Chg

Apr

2025

Apr

2024

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

13,260

10,223

29.7 %

13,529

-2.0 %

13,372

10,606

26.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,087

4,347

17.0 %

5,270

-3.5 %

4,853

4,157

16.7 %

Futures (contracts, k)

309

309

-0.2 %

284.976

8.4 %

265

244

8.7 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

2,118

1,310

61.7 %

1,617

31.0 %

1,765

1,457

21.2 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

125

72

74.6 %

92

36.4 %

100

79

25.6 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

170,517

157,295

8.4 %

153,961

10.8 %

162,357

149,145

8.9 %

European Equities (€, mn)

17,410

10,503

65.8 %

16,422

6.0 %

14,684

10,064

45.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

167,213

107,368

55.7 %

157,411

6.2 %

579,285

401,694

44.2 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,099

937

17.4 %

1,130

-2.7 %

4,300

3,461

24.2 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,047

761

37.6 %

900

16.4 %

873

764

14.3 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

239

316

-24.3 %

312

-23.2 %

301

316

-4.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

65,340

51,307

27.4 %

54,784

19.3 %

55,398

46,804

18.4 %

April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights   

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
  • Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including:
    • Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts.
    • Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts.
    • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts.
    • 437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).
