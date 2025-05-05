Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Apr
2025
|
Apr
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Mar
|
%
|
Apr
2025
|
Apr
2024
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
13,260
|
10,223
|
29.7 %
|
13,529
|
-2.0 %
|
13,372
|
10,606
|
26.1 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
5,087
|
4,347
|
17.0 %
|
5,270
|
-3.5 %
|
4,853
|
4,157
|
16.7 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
309
|
309
|
-0.2 %
|
284.976
|
8.4 %
|
265
|
244
|
8.7 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
2,118
|
1,310
|
61.7 %
|
1,617
|
31.0 %
|
1,765
|
1,457
|
21.2 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
125
|
72
|
74.6 %
|
92
|
36.4 %
|
100
|
79
|
25.6 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
170,517
|
157,295
|
8.4 %
|
153,961
|
10.8 %
|
162,357
|
149,145
|
8.9 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
17,410
|
10,503
|
65.8 %
|
16,422
|
6.0 %
|
14,684
|
10,064
|
45.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
167,213
|
107,368
|
55.7 %
|
157,411
|
6.2 %
|
579,285
|
401,694
|
44.2 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,099
|
937
|
17.4 %
|
1,130
|
-2.7 %
|
4,300
|
3,461
|
24.2 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
1,047
|
761
|
37.6 %
|
900
|
16.4 %
|
873
|
764
|
14.3 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
239
|
316
|
-24.3 %
|
312
|
-23.2 %
|
301
|
316
|
-4.7 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
65,340
|
51,307
|
27.4 %
|
54,784
|
19.3 %
|
55,398
|
46,804
|
18.4 %
April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
- Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including:
- Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts.
- Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts.
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts.
- 437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).