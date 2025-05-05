Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2025

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Apr 2025 Apr 2024 % Chg Mar

2025 %

Chg Apr 2025 Apr 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 13,260 10,223 29.7 % 13,529 -2.0 % 13,372 10,606 26.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,087 4,347 17.0 % 5,270 -3.5 % 4,853 4,157 16.7 % Futures (contracts, k) 309 309 -0.2 % 284.976 8.4 % 265 244 8.7 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 2,118 1,310 61.7 % 1,617 31.0 % 1,765 1,457 21.2 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 125 72 74.6 % 92 36.4 % 100 79 25.6 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 170,517 157,295 8.4 % 153,961 10.8 % 162,357 149,145 8.9 % European Equities (€, mn) 17,410 10,503 65.8 % 16,422 6.0 % 14,684 10,064 45.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 167,213 107,368 55.7 % 157,411 6.2 % 579,285 401,694 44.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,099 937 17.4 % 1,130 -2.7 % 4,300 3,461 24.2 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,047 761 37.6 % 900 16.4 % 873 764 14.3 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 239 316 -24.3 % 312 -23.2 % 301 316 -4.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 65,340 51,307 27.4 % 54,784 19.3 % 55,398 46,804 18.4 %

April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options