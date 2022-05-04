BV_Trial Banner.gif
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2022

Date 04/05/2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines. 

 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month

Year-To-Date









Apr
2022

Apr
2021

%

Chg

Mar

2022

%
Chg

Apr

2022

Apr

2021

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,178

8,465

20.2%

10,604

-4.0%

10,783

10,187

5.9%

Index options (contracts, k)

2,317

1,748

32.6%

2,303

0.6%

2,390

1,862

28.4%

Futures (contracts, k)

217

199

8.8%

197

9.8%

245

241

1.4%

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,629

1,466

11.1%

1,953

-16.6%

1,790

2,013

-11.1%

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

91

70

28.7%

112

-19.0%

104

92

13.1%

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

36,332

51,514

-29.5%

42,575

-14.7%

39,962

66,338

-39.8%

European Equities (€, mn)

11,279

7,694

46.6%

13,968

-19.2%

12,476

7,556

65.1%

EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k)

111,014

96,909

14.6%

181,548

-38.9%

565,451

395,132

43.1%

EuroCCP Net Settlements (k)

771

771

-0.1%

1,039

-25.9%

3,573

3,194

11.8%

Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn)

822

N/A

N/A

898

-8.5%

866

N/A

N/A

Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn)

148

N/A

N/A

164

-9.8%

158

N/A

N/A

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)

37,656

30,997

21.5%

45,421

-17.1%

40,914

35,501

15.2%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.

ADV= Average Daily Volume

ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value

NM=Not Meaningful 

April 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • S&P 500 Index (SPX) Weeklys options set a new, all-time monthly volume record with 26.9 million contracts traded during April, representing an ADV of 1.3 million contracts.
  • New SPX Weeklys options with Tuesday expirations launched on April 18. Over 600,000 contracts were traded on Tuesday, April 26 as the first weekly contract expired.
  • Cboe successfully launched a new Curb session beginning April 25 for trading Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and SPX options from 4:15pm to 5:00pm ET, Monday – Friday. Nearly 7,000 SPX options contracts traded during the session on April 29.
  • Total volume in Nanos options has reached nearly 36,000 contracts since launch on March 14.

European Equities and Derivatives

  • Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 22.99% in April, the highest month since November 2018, making it Europe's largest equities exchange for the month.
  • Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 31% share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type (Source: big xyt).
  • Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) began trading in futures and options on four additional Cboe Europe single country index benchmarks (Cboe Italy 40, Cboe Norway 25, Cboe Spain 35 and Cboe Sweden 30) on April 27.
