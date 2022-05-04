Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month Year-To-Date

















Apr

2022 Apr

2021 % Chg Mar 2022 %

Chg Apr 2022 Apr 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,178 8,465 20.2% 10,604 -4.0% 10,783 10,187 5.9% Index options (contracts, k) 2,317 1,748 32.6% 2,303 0.6% 2,390 1,862 28.4% Futures (contracts, k) 217 199 8.8% 197 9.8% 245 241 1.4% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,629 1,466 11.1% 1,953 -16.6% 1,790 2,013 -11.1% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 91 70 28.7% 112 -19.0% 104 92 13.1% Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 36,332 51,514 -29.5% 42,575 -14.7% 39,962 66,338 -39.8% European Equities (€, mn) 11,279 7,694 46.6% 13,968 -19.2% 12,476 7,556 65.1% EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k) 111,014 96,909 14.6% 181,548 -38.9% 565,451 395,132 43.1% EuroCCP Net Settlements (k) 771 771 -0.1% 1,039 -25.9% 3,573 3,194 11.8% Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn) 822 N/A N/A 898 -8.5% 866 N/A N/A Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn) 148 N/A N/A 164 -9.8% 158 N/A N/A Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 37,656 30,997 21.5% 45,421 -17.1% 40,914 35,501 15.2%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021. ADV= Average Daily Volume ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value NM=Not Meaningful

April 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

S&P 500 Index (SPX) Weeklys options set a new, all-time monthly volume record with 26.9 million contracts traded during April, representing an ADV of 1.3 million contracts.

New SPX Weeklys options with Tuesday expirations launched on April 18. Over 600,000 contracts were traded on Tuesday, April 26 as the first weekly contract expired.

Cboe successfully launched a new Curb session beginning April 25 for trading Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and SPX options from 4:15pm to 5:00pm ET, Monday – Friday. Nearly 7,000 SPX options contracts traded during the session on April 29.

Total volume in Nanos options has reached nearly 36,000 contracts since launch on March 14.

European Equities and Derivatives