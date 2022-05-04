Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Apr
|
Apr
|
%
Chg
|
Mar
2022
|
%
|
Apr
2022
|
Apr
2021
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
10,178
|
8,465
|
20.2%
|
10,604
|
-4.0%
|
10,783
|
10,187
|
5.9%
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
2,317
|
1,748
|
32.6%
|
2,303
|
0.6%
|
2,390
|
1,862
|
28.4%
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
217
|
199
|
8.8%
|
197
|
9.8%
|
245
|
241
|
1.4%
|
|
1,629
|
1,466
|
11.1%
|
1,953
|
-16.6%
|
1,790
|
2,013
|
-11.1%
|
|
91
|
70
|
28.7%
|
112
|
-19.0%
|
104
|
92
|
13.1%
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
36,332
|
51,514
|
-29.5%
|
42,575
|
-14.7%
|
39,962
|
66,338
|
-39.8%
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
11,279
|
7,694
|
46.6%
|
13,968
|
-19.2%
|
12,476
|
7,556
|
65.1%
|
EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k)
|
111,014
|
96,909
|
14.6%
|
181,548
|
-38.9%
|
565,451
|
395,132
|
43.1%
|
EuroCCP Net Settlements (k)
|
771
|
771
|
-0.1%
|
1,039
|
-25.9%
|
3,573
|
3,194
|
11.8%
|
Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn)
|
822
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
898
|
-8.5%
|
866
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn)
|
148
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
164
|
-9.8%
|
158
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Global FX ADNV ($, mn)
|
37,656
|
30,997
|
21.5%
|
45,421
|
-17.1%
|
40,914
|
35,501
|
15.2%
|
1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.
|
ADV= Average Daily Volume
|
ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value
|
NM=Not Meaningful
April 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) Weeklys options set a new, all-time monthly volume record with 26.9 million contracts traded during April, representing an ADV of 1.3 million contracts.
- New SPX Weeklys options with Tuesday expirations launched on April 18. Over 600,000 contracts were traded on Tuesday, April 26 as the first weekly contract expired.
- Cboe successfully launched a new Curb session beginning April 25 for trading Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and SPX options from 4:15pm to 5:00pm ET, Monday – Friday. Nearly 7,000 SPX options contracts traded during the session on April 29.
- Total volume in Nanos options has reached nearly 36,000 contracts since launch on March 14.
European Equities and Derivatives
- Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 22.99% in April, the highest month since November 2018, making it
Europe'slargest equities exchange for the month.
- Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 31% share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type (Source: big xyt).
- Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) began trading in futures and options on four additional Cboe Europe single country index benchmarks (Cboe Italy 40, Cboe Norway 25, Cboe Spain 35 and Cboe Sweden 30) on April 27.