Cboe Global Markets Reports Results For Fourth Quarter 2024 And Full Year

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $1.86, Down 6 percent; Diluted EPS for the Full Year of $7.21, Up 1 percent

Adjusted Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $2.10, Up 2 percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS for the Full Year of $8.61, Up 10 percent

Net Revenue for the Quarter of $524.5 million, Up 5 percent; Record Net Revenue for the Full Year of $2.1 billion, Up 8 percent

Establishing 2025 Organic Total Net Revenue Growth Target 2 of mid single digits and Cboe Data Vantage 3 Organic Net Revenue Growth Target of mid to high single digits

Establishing 2025 Adjusted Operating Expense Guidance 2 of $837 to $852 million

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and full year.

"Cboe reported strong fourth quarter results, capping full year 2024 net revenue growth of 8% to a record $2.1 billion, diluted EPS of $7.21, and record adjusted diluted EPS of $8.61, up 10% year-over-year," said Fredric Tomczyk, Cboe Global Markets Chief Executive Officer. "While the robust options volumes were a standout for 2024, the results were notable in that each category – Derivatives Markets, Data Vantage, and Cash and Spot Markets – contributed to the fourth quarter and full year growth. We enter 2025 on solid footing, with a refined strategic focus and the financial flexibility to execute on our vision. We remain well positioned to benefit from the secular market trends to drive durable growth for shareholders."

"In the fourth quarter, Cboe generated solid net revenues and earnings results to finish a record year," said Jill Griebenow, Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "Derivatives Markets net revenue was up 8% in 2024, driven by record volumes in our options business. Data Vantage net revenue grew 7% in 2024, and Cash and Spot Markets net revenue increased an impressive 10% for the full year. Following another record year of revenue generation, we anticipate organic total net revenue growth will be in the mid single digit range in 2025. We anticipate Data Vantage organic net revenue growth will be in the mid to high single digit range in 2025. Our revenue growth expectations are balanced by our disciplined expense focus, with the introduction of our full year adjusted operating expense guidance range of $837 to $852 million. 2025 is off to a strong start, and we look forward to delivering on our objectives for shareholders in the year ahead."

Click here for full details.