Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2021 Trading Volume

Date 06/07/2021

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported June monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines, and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2021.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date

June  

June  

%

May  

%

June  

June   

%

2021

2020

Chg

2021

Chg

2021

2020

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

20

124

125

Total Volume 

264,230

234,193

12.8%

220,065

20.1%

1,472,290

1,291,792

14.0%

Total ADV 

12,010

10,645

12.8%

11,003

9.2%

11,873

10,334

14.9%

FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

20

124

125

Total Volume

4,002

4,040

-0.9%

5,328

-24.9%

29,121

29,572

-1.5%

Total ADV 

182

184

-0.9%

266

-31.7%

235

237

-0.7%

U.S. EQUITIES – ON-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

20

124

125

Total Volume

32,992

44,432

-25.7%

31,166

5.9%

229,185

238,800

-4.0%

Total ADV

1,500

2,020

-25.7%

1,558

-3.8%

1,848

1,910

-3.3%

U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

20

124

125

Total Volume

1,667

 N/A

1,626

2.5%

10,845

 N/A

Total ADV

76

 N/A

81

-6.8%

87

 N/A

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

N/A

20

125

N/A

Total Volume

918,516

N/A

986,015

-6.8%

7,410,589

N/A

Total ADV

41,751

 N/A

49,301

-15.3%

59,285

 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

126

127

Total Notional Value

€ 154,308

€156,944

-1.7%

€ 151,546

1.8%

€ 933,029

€ 980,425

-4.8%

Total ADNV

€ 7,014

€7,134

-1.7%

€ 7,216

-2.8%

€ 7,405

€ 7,720

-4.1%

EUROCCP (thousands)3

Year-To-Date

Cleared Trades

95,209

N/A

102,684

-7.3%

593,025

 N/A

Net Settlements

824

N/A

772

6.7%

4,791

 N/A

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

128

129

Total Notional Value

$740,204

$761,662

-2.8%

$688,812

7.5%

$4,446,635

$4,837,674

-8.1%

Total ADNV

33,646

34,621

-2.8%

32,801

2.6%

34,739

37,501

-7.4%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. 

2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.

3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.

4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

Second-Quarter 2021 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

Options
The company currently expects RPC for total options for the second quarter of 2021 to be 3 to 4 percent lower than the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2021, primarily reflecting a higher percentage of volume from multi-listed options, which have a lower RPC. The RPC for both multi-listed and index options for the second quarter is expected to be in line with the respective two-month average noted below.  

Futures
The RPC for futures in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

U.S. Equities – On-Exchange
The touched revenue capture for U.S. Equities on-exchange volume for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent below the two-month average noted below, largely due to a shift in the mix of shares traded. The mix shift reflects a higher percentage of shares priced at or above a dollar versus shares priced below a dollar, resulting in higher volume-based rebates in June versus the two-month average. The projected revenue capture for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to exceed the first quarter by 30 to 35 percent. 

U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange
The touched RPC for U.S. Equities off-exchange volume in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Canadian Equities
The revenue capture for Canadian Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent above the two-month average noted below, primarily reflecting a mix shift, with Conditionals accounting for a higher percentage of trading in June.

European Equities
The revenue capture for European Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Global FX
The revenue capture for Global FX for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared
The revenue capture for EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement
The revenue capture for EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2021, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture based on a two-month average and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For U.S. Equities – On-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period. For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period. For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For EuroCCP, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Avg for
Two-
Months
Ended

2Q21 Guidance

vs.

Two-Month Avg

                Avg for Three-Months Ended

Product:

May-21

May-21

Apr-21

Mar-21

Feb-21

Multi-Listed Options (per contract)

$0.068

In line

$0.067

$0.066

$0.067

$0.066

Index Options (per contract)

$0.816

In line

$0.819

$0.814

$0.803

$0.799

Total Options (per contract)

$0.200

3.0 to 4.0% below

$0.194

$0.184

$0.177

$0.173

Futures (per contract)

$1.652

In line

$1.644

$1.659

$1.639

$1.625

U.S. Equities – On-Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

$0.021

4.0 to 5.0% below

$0.017

$0.015

$0.015

$0.018

U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

$0.123

In line

$0.120

$0.122

$0.121

$0.125

Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)

CAD 7.42

4.0 to 5.0% above

CAD 7.43

CAD 7.03

CAD 7.18

CAD 7.24

European Equities (per matched notional value)

0.265

In line

0.268

0.277

0.284

0.282

Global FX (per one million dollars traded)

$2.711

In line

$2.679

$2.661

$2.653

$2.670

EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared

€0.01

In line

€0.01

€0.01

€0.01

€0.01

EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement

€0.86

In line

€0.86

€0.85

€0.86

€0.84

NOTE: February U.S Equities - Off Exchange includes one month of non-Cboe ownership.