Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2021 Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported June monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines, and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2021.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Trading Volume for Current Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
June
|
June
|
%
|
May
|
%
|
June
|
June
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2021
|
Chg
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
124
|
125
|
Total Volume
|
264,230
|
234,193
|
12.8%
|
220,065
|
20.1%
|
1,472,290
|
1,291,792
|
14.0%
|
Total ADV
|
12,010
|
10,645
|
12.8%
|
11,003
|
9.2%
|
11,873
|
10,334
|
14.9%
|
FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
124
|
125
|
Total Volume
|
4,002
|
4,040
|
-0.9%
|
5,328
|
-24.9%
|
29,121
|
29,572
|
-1.5%
|
Total ADV
|
182
|
184
|
-0.9%
|
266
|
-31.7%
|
235
|
237
|
-0.7%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
124
|
125
|
Total Volume
|
32,992
|
44,432
|
-25.7%
|
31,166
|
5.9%
|
229,185
|
238,800
|
-4.0%
|
Total ADV
|
1,500
|
2,020
|
-25.7%
|
1,558
|
-3.8%
|
1,848
|
1,910
|
-3.3%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
124
|
125
|
Total Volume
|
1,667
|
N/A
|
1,626
|
2.5%
|
10,845
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
76
|
N/A
|
81
|
-6.8%
|
87
|
N/A
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
N/A
|
20
|
125
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
918,516
|
N/A
|
986,015
|
-6.8%
|
7,410,589
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
41,751
|
N/A
|
49,301
|
-15.3%
|
59,285
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
126
|
127
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 154,308
|
€156,944
|
-1.7%
|
€ 151,546
|
1.8%
|
€ 933,029
|
€ 980,425
|
-4.8%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 7,014
|
€7,134
|
-1.7%
|
€ 7,216
|
-2.8%
|
€ 7,405
|
€ 7,720
|
-4.1%
|
EUROCCP (thousands)3
|
Year-To-Date
|
Cleared Trades
|
95,209
|
N/A
|
102,684
|
-7.3%
|
593,025
|
N/A
|
Net Settlements
|
824
|
N/A
|
772
|
6.7%
|
4,791
|
N/A
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
128
|
129
|
Total Notional Value
|
$740,204
|
$761,662
|
-2.8%
|
$688,812
|
7.5%
|
$4,446,635
|
$4,837,674
|
-8.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
33,646
|
34,621
|
-2.8%
|
32,801
|
2.6%
|
34,739
|
37,501
|
-7.4%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
|
1
|
2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.
|
3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.
|
4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.
Second-Quarter 2021 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance
Options
The company currently expects RPC for total options for the second quarter of 2021 to be 3 to 4 percent lower than the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2021, primarily reflecting a higher percentage of volume from multi-listed options, which have a lower RPC. The RPC for both multi-listed and index options for the second quarter is expected to be in line with the respective two-month average noted below.
Futures
The RPC for futures in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.
U.S. Equities – On-Exchange
The touched revenue capture for U.S. Equities on-exchange volume for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent below the two-month average noted below, largely due to a shift in the mix of shares traded. The mix shift reflects a higher percentage of shares priced at or above a dollar versus shares priced below a dollar, resulting in higher volume-based rebates in June versus the two-month average. The projected revenue capture for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to exceed the first quarter by 30 to 35 percent.
The touched RPC for
Canadian Equities
The revenue capture for Canadian Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent above the two-month average noted below, primarily reflecting a mix shift, with Conditionals accounting for a higher percentage of trading in June.
European Equities
The revenue capture for European Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.
Global FX
The revenue capture for Global FX for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.
EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared
The revenue capture for EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.
EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement
The revenue capture for EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.
These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2021, will not differ materially from these expectations.
The following represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture based on a two-month average and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For
|
(In USD unless stated otherwise)
|
Avg for
|
2Q21 Guidance
vs.
Two-Month Avg
|
Avg for Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
May-21
|
May-21
|
Apr-21
|
Mar-21
|
Feb-21
|
Multi-Listed Options (per contract)
|
$0.068
|
In line
|
$0.067
|
$0.066
|
$0.067
|
$0.066
|
Index Options (per contract)
|
$0.816
|
In line
|
$0.819
|
$0.814
|
$0.803
|
$0.799
|
Total Options (per contract)
|
$0.200
|
3.0 to 4.0% below
|
$0.194
|
$0.184
|
$0.177
|
$0.173
|
Futures (per contract)
|
$1.652
|
In line
|
$1.644
|
$1.659
|
$1.639
|
$1.625
|
|
$0.021
|
4.0 to 5.0% below
|
$0.017
|
$0.015
|
$0.015
|
$0.018
|
|
$0.123
|
In line
|
$0.120
|
$0.122
|
$0.121
|
$0.125
|
Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)
|
CAD 7.42
|
4.0 to 5.0% above
|
CAD 7.43
|
CAD 7.03
|
CAD 7.18
|
CAD 7.24
|
European Equities (per matched notional value)
|
0.265
|
In line
|
0.268
|
0.277
|
0.284
|
0.282
|
Global FX (per
|
$2.711
|
In line
|
$2.679
|
$2.661
|
$2.653
|
$2.670
|
EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared
|
€0.01
|
In line
|
€0.01
|
€0.01
|
€0.01
|
€0.01
|
EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement
|
€0.86
|
In line
|
€0.86
|
€0.85
|
€0.86
|
€0.84
|
NOTE: February