 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2021 Trading Volume

Date 05/05/2021

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.


The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date

April

April

%

March

%

%

2021

2020

Chg

2021

Chg

2021

2020

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

Total Volume 

214,473

200,828

6.8%

266,298

-19.5%

987,996

866,171

14.1%

Total ADV 

10,213

9,563

6.8%

11,578

-11.8%

12,049

10,436

15.5%

FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

Total Volume

4,178

2,343

78.3%

5,333

-21.7%

19,790

22,857

-13.4%

Total ADV 

199

112

78.3%

232

-14.2%

241

275

-12.4%

U.S. EQUITIES – EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

Total Volume

30,779

42,619

-27.8%

47,101

-34.7%

165,027

156,424

5.5%

Total ADV

1,466

2,029

-27.8%

2,048

-28.4%

2,013

1,885

6.8%

U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

Total Volume

1,480

 N/A

2,061

-28.2%

7,552

 N/A

Total ADV

70

 N/A

90

-21.4%

92

 N/A

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

 N/A

23

83

 N/A

Total Volume

1,081,784

 N/A

1,472,785

-26.5%

5,506,059

 N/A

Total ADV

51,514

 N/A

64,034

-19.6%

66,338

 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

23

83

84

Total Notional Value

€ 153,872

€ 123,459

24.6%

€ 189,240

-18.7%

€ 627,175

€ 705,349

-11.1%

Total ADNV

€ 7,694

€ 6,173

24.6%

€ 8,228

-6.5%

€ 7,556

€ 8,397

-10.0%

EUROCCP (thousands)3

Year-To-Date

Cleared Trades

96,909

 N/A

116,942

-17.1%

395,132

 N/A

Net Settlements

771

 N/A

912

-15.4%

3,194

 N/A

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

23

85

86

Total Notional Value

$681,941

$643,629

6.0%

$884,637

-22.9%

$3,017,620

$3,417,348

-11.7%

Total ADNV

30,997

29,256

6.0%

38,462

-19.4%

35,501

39,737

-10.7%

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. 

ADV= average daily volume

2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.

ADNV= average daily notional value

3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.

4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

April Trading Volume Highlights

Options

  • Average daily volume (ADV) for index options of 1.75 million increased 12 percent compared to 1.57 million in April 2020.
  • ADV in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options was 506,021 contracts, up 52 percent from April 2020.
  • ADV in Mini S&P 500® Index (XSP) options was 23,118 contracts, up 34 percent from March 2021.

Futures

  • ADV in VIX futures was 186,653 contracts, up 68 percent from April 2020.
  • ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures was 1,244 contracts, up 15 percent from March 2021. April 2021 volume in IBHY futures represented more than $3.8 billion in notional value.
  • ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures reached a new high of 770 contracts traded, up 31 percent from March 2021, representing more than $2.3 billion in notional value.

North American Equities

  • After successfully launching Early Trading Hours on Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange in March, Cboe's market share in the 4:00 to 7:00 a.m. ET session increased from 8.7 percent to 10.5 percent in April 2021.

European Equities

  • Cboe Europe Equities market share was 17.9 percent in April 2021, up from 15.4 percent in April 2020 and the highest since July 2020.
  • Cboe's market share in Swiss securities increased from 11.4 to 13.4 percent in April and its average daily notional value (ADNV) increased from €560 million to €609 million over March 2021.
  • In April, Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, matched its previous record high market share of 25 percent1 from February 2021.

Global FX

  • Cboe SEF NDF trading saw its highest monthly ADV with $209 million notional traded, up 5.7 percent from February 2021.

1Source: big xyt, an independent data and analytics firm.