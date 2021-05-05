Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2021 Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Trading Volume for Current Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
April
|
April
|
%
|
March
|
%
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2021
|
Chg
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
82
|
83
|
Total Volume
|
214,473
|
200,828
|
6.8%
|
266,298
|
-19.5%
|
987,996
|
866,171
|
14.1%
|
Total ADV
|
10,213
|
9,563
|
6.8%
|
11,578
|
-11.8%
|
12,049
|
10,436
|
15.5%
|
FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
82
|
83
|
Total Volume
|
4,178
|
2,343
|
78.3%
|
5,333
|
-21.7%
|
19,790
|
22,857
|
-13.4%
|
Total ADV
|
199
|
112
|
78.3%
|
232
|
-14.2%
|
241
|
275
|
-12.4%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
82
|
83
|
Total Volume
|
30,779
|
42,619
|
-27.8%
|
47,101
|
-34.7%
|
165,027
|
156,424
|
5.5%
|
Total ADV
|
1,466
|
2,029
|
-27.8%
|
2,048
|
-28.4%
|
2,013
|
1,885
|
6.8%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
82
|
83
|
Total Volume
|
1,480
|
N/A
|
2,061
|
-28.2%
|
7,552
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
70
|
N/A
|
90
|
-21.4%
|
92
|
N/A
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
N/A
|
23
|
83
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
1,081,784
|
N/A
|
1,472,785
|
-26.5%
|
5,506,059
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
51,514
|
N/A
|
64,034
|
-19.6%
|
66,338
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
23
|
83
|
84
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 153,872
|
€ 123,459
|
24.6%
|
€ 189,240
|
-18.7%
|
€ 627,175
|
€ 705,349
|
-11.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 7,694
|
€ 6,173
|
24.6%
|
€ 8,228
|
-6.5%
|
€ 7,556
|
€ 8,397
|
-10.0%
|
EUROCCP (thousands)3
|
Year-To-Date
|
Cleared Trades
|
96,909
|
N/A
|
116,942
|
-17.1%
|
395,132
|
N/A
|
Net Settlements
|
771
|
N/A
|
912
|
-15.4%
|
3,194
|
N/A
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
23
|
85
|
86
|
Total Notional Value
|
$681,941
|
$643,629
|
6.0%
|
$884,637
|
-22.9%
|
$3,017,620
|
$3,417,348
|
-11.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
30,997
|
29,256
|
6.0%
|
38,462
|
-19.4%
|
35,501
|
39,737
|
-10.7%
|
1
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
|
3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.
|
4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.
April Trading Volume Highlights
Options
- Average daily volume (ADV) for index options of 1.75 million increased 12 percent compared to 1.57 million in April 2020.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options was 506,021 contracts, up 52 percent from April 2020.
- ADV in Mini S&P 500® Index (XSP) options was 23,118 contracts, up 34 percent from March 2021.
Futures
- ADV in VIX futures was 186,653 contracts, up 68 percent from April 2020.
- ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures was 1,244 contracts, up 15 percent from March 2021. April 2021 volume in IBHY futures represented more than
$3.8 billionin notional value.
- ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures reached a new high of 770 contracts traded, up 31 percent from March 2021, representing more than
$2.3 billionin notional value.
North American Equities
- After successfully launching Early Trading Hours on Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange in March, Cboe's market share in the 4:00 to 7:00 a.m. ET session increased from 8.7 percent to 10.5 percent in April 2021.
European Equities
- Cboe Europe Equities market share was 17.9 percent in April 2021, up from 15.4 percent in April 2020 and the highest since July 2020.
- Cboe's market share in Swiss securities increased from 11.4 to 13.4 percent in April and its average daily notional value (ADNV) increased from €560 million to €609 million over March 2021.
- In April, Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, matched its previous record high market share of 25 percent1 from February 2021.
Global FX
- Cboe SEF NDF trading saw its highest monthly ADV with
$209 millionnotional traded, up 5.7 percent from February 2021.
1Source: big xyt, an independent data and analytics firm.