Cboe Global Markets Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Diluted EPS for the Quarter of $1.54, Up 91 percent; Diluted EPS for the Full Year of $4.92, Up 15 percent Adjusted Diluted EPS¹ for the Quarter of $1.70, Up 41 percent; Record Adjusted Diluted EPS for Full Year of $6.05, Up 15 percent Net Revenue for the Quarter of $391 million, Up 27 percent; Record Net Revenue for Full Year of nearly $1.5 billion, Up 18 percent For 2022, confirming Cboe expects to deliver 5 to 7 percentage points of organic total net revenue growth² and 7 to 10 percentage points of organic net revenue growth² in Data and Access Solutions, consistent with messaging at Cboe's 2021 Investor Day Establishing 2022 adjusted operating expense guidance² of $617 to $625 million, reflecting continuing investment to drive long term revenue and earnings growth
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) today reported financial results for the 2021 fourth quarter and full year.
Click here for full details.