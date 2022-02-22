Cboe Global Markets Promotes Greg Hoogasian To Executive Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the promotion of Greg Hoogasian to Executive Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer, and appointment to the company's executive leadership team.
Hoogasian was previously Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer at Cboe. In this new role, he will continue to oversee the regulation of Cboe's
"I am pleased to welcome Greg to our executive team," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets. "During his long tenure at Cboe, Greg has worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission to operate trusted, fair and orderly markets for all participants, ensuring market integrity and investor protection across our exchanges. As Cboe continues to expand its global footprint to build one of the world's largest and most comprehensive securities and derivatives networks, Greg and his team will play a critical role in broadening the scope of our regulatory services."
Hoogasian initially joined Cboe in 2004 as an attorney in its Legal division, where he also represented the company in enforcement-related matters. From 2012 to 2015, he served as Vice President, Deputy Chief Regulatory Officer. Prior, he held senior roles at the Chicago Stock Exchange, including as Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer. Earlier in his career, he worked in the
He received a J.D. from the John Marshall Law School and a B.S. from the University of
Cboe currently operates 23 markets across the globe in multiple asset classes spanning equities, options, futures and FX. The company's Regulatory Division monitors trading activity on its markets through surveillance programs, conducts investigations and examinations of its market participants, and brings appropriate disciplinary actions against those who engage in violative conduct.