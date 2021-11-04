Cboe Global Markets Plans To Launch New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform

New interdealer trading platform for U.S. Treasuries leverages proven capabilities of Cboe Designed to provide high-quality order flow, reduced market impact and price improvement opportunities Unique trading model combines Cboe's Full Amount technology with custom liquidity and analytics
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced plans to introduce a new dealer-to-dealer electronic trading platform for On-The-Run
The new trading platform is designed to better enable dealers in
"We are excited to bring the best of what we do in the global FX market to the
Cboe Fixed Income will bring Cboe's Full Amount technology – which enables large order risk transfer with low impact – together with its liquidity curation and analytics capabilities to further enhance trading in
Through the Full Amount matching protocol, liquidity consumers will be able to transact against the best quote from a single liquidity provider, while satisfying the full amount of the order to help minimize information leakage and slippage. Trades also will print in single executions, reducing ticket costs.
In addition, Cboe Fixed Income will provide customized liquidity curation services to help participants effectively manage liquidity segmentation. Cboe expects to actively engage with customers to analyze flows, provide valuable insights to make better-informed trading decisions, and continuously optimize the trading experience for liquidity consumers and providers.
"With our footprint covering the world's largest and most liquid marketplaces, we are excited to enter the
Cboe Fixed Income is in the process of registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a government securities broker-dealer and becoming a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Participants can code to the Cboe Fixed Income technology specifications, and access to the platform is also expected to be made available through key vendors in the marketplace. For additional information, please contact FISales@cboe.com.