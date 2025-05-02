Cboe Global Markets, Inc. - First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

1Q25: Record Revenue in First Quarter
Net revenues grew 13% Y/Y, a product of continued transaction and non-transaction growth
16% increase in Derivatives Markets organic net revenue
- Total options ADV up 23%, with a 17% increase in index options ADV and a 25% increase in multi-listed options ADV
10% increase in Cash and Spot Markets organic net revenue
- Europe and Asia Pacific net revenue increased 18% y/y
- North American Equities net revenue rose 2% y/y
8% increase in Cboe Data Vantage organic net revenue
- Continued expansion in transaction capabilities drove solid access and capacity fees
- Comprehensive suite of data solutions across geographies and asset classes translated to strong revenue results
