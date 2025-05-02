Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. - First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Date 02/05/2025

1Q25: Record Revenue in First Quarter

Net revenues grew 13% Y/Y, a product of continued transaction and non-transaction growth

16% increase in Derivatives Markets organic net revenue

  • Total options ADV up 23%, with a 17% increase in index options ADV and a 25% increase in multi-listed options ADV

10% increase in Cash and Spot Markets organic net revenue

  • Europe and Asia Pacific net revenue increased 18% y/y
  • North American Equities net revenue rose 2% y/y

8% increase in Cboe Data Vantage organic net revenue

  • Continued expansion in transaction capabilities drove solid access and capacity fees
  • Comprehensive suite of data solutions across geographies and asset classes translated to strong revenue results

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner