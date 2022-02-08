Cboe Completes MATCHNow Technology Migration And Launches Its First New Canadian Offering

- MATCHNow successfully migrated to Cboe technology on February 1, 2022, marking completion of a year-long integration effort
- Cboe BIDS Canada is first new offering to launch post-migration
- Technology integration follows Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow in August 2020 and will serve as the foundation to help Cboe expand in
Canada
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it successfully migrated MATCHNow to Cboe technology on February 1, 2022. Along with this technology migration, Cboe has launched Cboe BIDS Canada, bringing a new and enhanced block-trading offering to the Canadian equities market.
MATCHNow is
MATCHNow Technology Migration
"Since Cboe acquired MATCHNow, we have been laser focused on the full integration of our companies and defining how we can further serve the Canadian market as one team," said Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "Significantly, this included migrating MATCHNow's platform to Cboe so that Canadian customers can benefit from our world-class technology and access Cboe's diverse markets, asset classes, data and product suite with greater ease and efficiency."
"Executing the migration of our technology platform and relocation of our primary and disaster recovery data centers was a tremendous industry-wide effort and we thank our customers, vendors, regulators and other market participants for their strong engagement and support over the past year," said Bryan Blake, Vice President and Head of Canadian Equities at Cboe Global Markets. "This collaboration played an important role in the resulting smooth technical and operational migration and with this foundation now in place, we look forward to expanding the products, services and trading solutions we can provide customers."
Cboe BIDS Canada Launch
Cboe successfully launched Cboe BIDS Canada on February 1, 2022, marking its first new Canadian offering following its integration of MATCHNow. With this offering, Cboe brings BIDS' leading block trading capabilities to Canadian investors.
Bryan Blake continued: "We are pleased to build on MATCHNow's success with the launch of Cboe BIDS Canada, the next evolution of our Conditionals offering. By extending MATCHNow's Conditionals book through the BIDS' platform and extensive global buy-side distribution network, Cboe BIDS Canada will bring greater block-sized liquidity to benefit the Canadian block-trading market. These are early – but exciting – days as we are already seeing strong buy-side interest and look forward to welcoming even more client engagement on the platform."
The new offering leverages BIDS Trading's proprietary technology to facilitate block trading on MATCHNow's Conditionals platform – providing an enhanced Conditionals offering that enables market participants to execute block trades, while helping to reduce market impact.
BIDS operates the largest block trading ATS by volume in the
"We are pleased to extend BIDS' block-trading capabilities into
Additional information on MATCHNow can be found at www.cboe.com/ca/equities. Information on BIDS Trading is available at www.bidstrading.com.