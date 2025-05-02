Cboe Clear Europe Expands Its Clearing Services To Include Cryptocurrency-Backed Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

Cboe Clear Europe is pleased to announce the expansion of its clearing services to include cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded products (ETPs), following recent regulatory approval. ETPs eligible for clearing will be required to meet specific criteria based on market capitalisation, and underlying asset availability and product types, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP, and BNB. We will now work with venues that list these eligible products and look forward to sharing go-live dates in due course.

Vikesh Patel, President of Cboe Clear Europe, said: “We are excited to broaden our clearing capabilities to encompass crypto-backed ETPs, marking another milestone in our mission to become a leading multi-asset class CCP in Europe. As an organisation deeply committed to innovation and collaboration with clients to address their needs, we’re looking forward to enhancing the ability of investors to access to this evolving asset class through a highly regulated, trusted and proven market structure framework.”