Cboe Canada Completes Technology Migration

Cboe Canada's exchange platform successfully migrated to the Cboe Titanium SM technology platform on March 3, completing 15-month integration effort

technology platform on March 3, completing 15-month integration effort Cboe Canada joins Cboe's equities and derivatives markets across the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan running on Cboe Titanium

Cboe Titanium positions Cboe Canada to further grow its business, address diverse needs of clients, and expand trading solutions it provides in the Canadian market

Highly performant technology platform to make trading experience more efficient, providing access to Cboe's network of global markets and unique products and services

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced it successfully migrated Cboe Canada's NEO-L, NEO-N, and NEO-D trading books (collectively, the NEO Trading Platform) to Cboe TitaniumSM on March 3. Cboe Titanium is the new name of the technology platform powering Cboe's world-class exchange operations for trading equities, options, and futures across its markets globally.

Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cboe Global Markets, said:

"We are pleased to complete this important technology migration, bringing the Cboe Canada trading venues onto Cboe Titanium, the technology platform that powers the operations of our markets around the globe. Cboe Titanium will enable Canadian clients to benefit from our world-class innovations and provide the ability to seamlessly access Cboe's expansive network of global markets, asset classes, products, and services. Ultimately, Cboe Titanium is designed to offer a competitive edge by providing our clients fast, reliable access to pricing, data, and trading functionality powering faster execution times and enabling scalability through a globally consistent, yet locally optimized technology platform, providing benefits that only Cboe can provide."

Joacim Wiklander, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Canada, said:

"Executing the migration of the NEO Trading Platform to Cboe Titanium was a tremendous industry-wide effort and we thank our clients, vendors, and other stakeholders for their engagement and support over the last 15 months. We are particularly grateful to our principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, and to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, for their cooperation and diligence throughout this process. This collaboration was essential in executing a smooth and timely technical and operational migration. With the foundation of Cboe Titanium now in place, we look forward to building further on Cboe Canada's mission to offer a full and integrated portfolio of trading capabilities through a single point of access, bringing greater efficiencies and enhanced quality of service to clients and the Canadian capital markets overall."

Vincent Poil, Chief Operating Officer, Cboe Canada, said:

"Cboe Titanium will deliver to our clients the world-class trading experience that our equities and derivatives customers globally have come to expect, helping to enable efficient price discovery, robust liquidity, and opportunities for diverse trading strategies – all on a unified global technology platform. Throughout migration preparations, we worked closely with clients to identify additional trading needs and, as a result, incorporated several enhancements into the migration, including redesigned opening and closing auctions and introducing the only equity binary order entry protocol currently available in Canada. We also deployed our latency equalization capability, which will allow all Cboe Canada participants to benefit from a high-performance technology platform that helps to ensure equitable access to all."

Bryan Blake, Vice President and Head of Canadian Equities, Cboe Global Markets, said:

"Since entering the Canadian market five years ago, Cboe has been focused on growing our presence and diversifying our product capabilities as we bring more choice and competition to the Canadian equities market. The migration to Cboe Titanium enables us to continue to evolve and grow our business to address changing market dynamics, answer the diverse needs of a wide range of clients, and expand the products, services, and trading solutions we can provide in the Canadian market."

With Monday's migration, all Cboe Canada equities trading venues are now unified on the Cboe Titanium technology platform – the NEO-L, NEO-N, and NEO-D trading books, along with MATCHNow, which was previously migrated in February 2022. Also included in the migration was the relocation of Cboe Canada's primary and secondary data centers to new facilities in Toronto and Chicago, respectively.

On January 15, Cboe unveiled Cboe Titanium, the new brand identity for its exchange technology platform, signaling a new chapter in Cboe's ongoing evolution and deepening commitment to delivering best-in-class trading technology and innovation for market participants around the globe.

Cboe Titanium (or Cboe TiSM, pronounced "T-I", like the element symbol) powers every aspect of Cboe's business and operations, and helps to enable innovation across its markets, products, data, and insights. Cboe Titanium also powers trading of equities, options, and futures on Cboe's markets in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada.

Using common protocols and features, Cboe's unified technology platform is designed to offer customers an efficient, consistent experience regardless of where they are in the world. Meanwhile, the flexibility of Cboe Titanium allows Cboe to locally optimize and customize the platform for the unique needs of any market or asset class. This enables enhanced consistency and scalability, allowing Cboe to build a feature or product once and then deploy it globally, bringing innovative products, features, and data to new markets and customers at greater speed. This effort aligns with Cboe's global strategy and commitment to expanding access to its markets, products, data, and services to customers across the world.

For more information on Cboe Canada, visit www.cboe.com/ca/equities/ and for more information on Cboe Titanium, visit www.cboe.com/titanium.

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks and Cboe TitaniumSM and Cboe TiSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.