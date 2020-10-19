Cboe Becomes Primary Listing Exchange For O'Shares ETFs

- OUSA, OGIG, OUSM, OEUR began trading on Cboe BZX Exchange on October 19
- O'Shares ETFs recently celebrated $1.0 billion AUM milestone and five-year anniversary since launch
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced that the entire suite of O'Shares ETFs successfully transferred to Cboe BZX Exchange from NYSE Arca on Monday, October 19.
O'Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. The family of O'Shares ETFs includes the O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA), O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM), and O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR). Each ETF reflects O'Shares' rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic.
Since their launch, O'Shares ETFs have delivered track records of strong performance and grown to surpass $1.0 billion in total assets under management. The firm's flagship ETF, OUSA – which recently marked its five-year anniversary on the market – generated annualized returns of 10.1% since inception, compared to 5.3% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. O'Shares' quality and growth internet technology and e-commerce strategy, OGIG, is up 67.8% year-to-date through September 30, 2020, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 Index by more than 30%.
Connor O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of O'Shares ETFs, said: "Assets under management in O'Shares ETFs have grown past $1.0 billion, and is a testament that our disciplined investment process and unique focus on quality strategies is driving our success. As demonstrated this year, our ETFs have continued to perform through 2020's extreme market volatility – capturing less downside than the market in stress events, yet still capturing a significant portion of the upside."
Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Shares ETFs, said: "Our team at O'Shares ETFs uses substantial research to identify important financial measures of quality used in rules-based indexes that drive the portfolios of our ETFs. These quality measures include profitability, cash earnings and strong balance sheets. We expect that having Cboe as the listing exchange for our ETFs will serve investors very well."
Laura Morrison, Global Head of Listings at Cboe, said: "Cboe and O'Shares have a common focus on quality. In Cboe's instance, this means providing our issuers with exceptional services throughout the entire ETP lifecycle to help grow their products, and engaging with liquidity providers to truly deliver the best quality markets, resulting in better trading for ETPs. We are proud to serve as O'Shares' primary listing exchange and look forward to supporting their continued success on our market."
O'Shares was founded by Connor O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, and ABC "Shark Tank" investor and CNBC contributor Kevin O'Leary.
Cboe is the listing exchange for more than 390 exchange-traded products (ETPs) from over 50 unique issuers globally. Since it was established in 2014, Cboe's listings business has grown to capture approximately 16% of all U.S.-listed ETPs. For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit CboeListings.com.