Cboe Appoints Stephen Berte As President Of BIDS Trading

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the appointment of Stephen Berte as President of its BIDS Trading unit, effective April 4, 2022.
Mr. Berte has nearly twenty years of experience in equity trading and is joining BIDS from Tourmaline Partners, where he was a Managing Director and founded and led its
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets said: "I am delighted to welcome Stephen Berte as the incoming new President of BIDS Trading. Stephen is an industry veteran and the extensive experience he brings to the role will serve BIDS and its customers well as BIDS looks to grow its block trading platform from number one in the
Stephen Berte said: "I am honored to have been appointed the next President of BIDS Trading and grateful for the opportunity to lead the exceptional BIDS Trading team. This is an exciting time in BIDS' continued evolution as we look to create a global block trading enterprise and multi-asset class platform spanning
Cboe completed its acquisition of BIDS Trading in December 2020. BIDS has been the largest block trading alternative trading system (ATS) by volume in the
Cboe then successfully launched Cboe BIDS Canada on February 1, 2022, bringing Cboe BIDS' leading block trading capabilities and block-sized liquidity to Canadian investors. Since its launch in February, Cboe BIDS Canada has seen participation from 39 different firms across both the buy-side and the sell-side, trading an average daily value of 1.4 million shares with an average trade value of
Cboe maintains BIDS as an independently managed and operated trading venue and broker/dealer, separate from and not integrated with the Cboe U.S. securities exchanges. Mr. Berte will lead BIDS Trading as an independent business within Cboe Global Markets, reporting into an independent committee of the board of directors of Cboe Global Markets.