Cboe Announces Promotion Of Chief Technology Officer Tim Lipscomb To Executive Vice President

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the promotion of Tim Lipscomb to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and appointment to the company's executive leadership team. In this role, Mr. Lipscomb will continue to oversee the expansion of Cboe's technology platform globally, further reinforcing the importance of technology and innovation to the company's organic growth strategy.

"Under Tim's leadership over the past few years, Cboe has consistently delivered best-in-class trading technology, providing stable and resilient markets through all types of market conditions and further expanding access to our products, data and services for customers globally. Tim also guided our technology team through major milestones, including multiple successful technology migrations that have brought our equities, options and futures markets globally onto one unified global technology platform, Cboe Titanium," said Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cboe. "As technology takes on an even greater role in driving Cboe's next phase of strategic growth, we are excited to unlock its full potential while driving innovation. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Tim's expertise and leadership at this pivotal moment and all that he and his team will achieve in the future."

Mr. Lipscomb has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer since 2022 and leads Cboe's technology strategy and innovation efforts globally, overseeing software engineering and quality assurance for Cboe's equities, options and futures markets, as well as its Data Vantage business. As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Lipscomb has helped oversee several successful technology migrations, most recently Cboe Canada's migration to Cboe TitaniumSM, and the introduction of innovative offerings to improve market access, latency and customer experience. Cboe has seen improved market share in every new market it has entered following the migration to Cboe Ti. Importantly, Cboe maintained 100% uptime across 25 of its 27 global platforms in 2024, and achieved greater than 99.9% uptime across all 27 platforms.

Mr. Lipscomb initially joined Cboe in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe, where he led its software engineering, infrastructure and operational teams. Prior to joining Cboe, he worked at Bank of America for 20 years, most recently overseeing Equities Electronic Trading Technology and European Equities Technology.

"In today's fast-paced markets, Cboe remains deeply committed to investing in and scaling our global technology infrastructure, operations and capabilities to meet growing market demand," said Tim Lipscomb, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at Cboe. "We take a customer-first approach, and as investors globally seek access to the U.S. markets, our ability to deploy, scale and optimize our technology around the world enables us to seamlessly bring offerings to more customers globally. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our trusted technology platform, and harnessing the full power of our technology resources and talent to meet our customers' evolving needs."