Cboe Announces JJ Kinahan To Lead Retail Market Expansion And Innovation Efforts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced JJ Kinahan will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Expansion and Alternative Investment Products.

In this role, Mr. Kinahan will lead Cboe’s newly established business vertical focused on developing alternative investment products for retail customers, helping to oversee product strategy, regulatory alignment, and go-to-market execution for innovative offerings such as event-based trading, prediction markets, crypto derivatives, and tokenized instruments.

“As our industry undergoes rapid transformation, we see significant opportunity to harness our unique capabilities and accelerate growth in areas where we can lead and differentiate,” said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. “JJ Kinahan brings an exceptional track record of innovation, deep understanding of retail investors, and a strong commitment to investor education and market integrity that will help drive our next phase of retail product development. His expertise will be instrumental as we look to strategically expand into new markets.”

Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe, said: “Over the past six months, Cboe’s momentum has continued to build as we strengthened our leadership team with strategic hires across strategy and corporate development, global derivatives, clearing, and Data Vantage – each reinforcing our foundation for growth. The addition of JJ Kinahan, a highly regarded industry veteran in the retail brokerage space with deep expertise in equity derivatives, will further position Cboe to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the retail oriented digital, crypto, and event markets space. I look forward to working very closely with Rob and JJ to accelerate our entry into these new areas of opportunity.”

JJ Kinahan said: “Cboe has long been recognized as a global leader in derivatives, known for pioneering many first-of-their-kind products that have transformed financial markets and opened new trading opportunities for investors. I’m excited to build on that legacy and work with the Cboe team to deliver the next generation of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s retail traders.”

Previously, Mr. Kinahan was the CEO of IG US Holdings, Inc., the parent company of tastylive, Inc., tastytrade, Inc., tastycrypto, The Small Exchange, and tastyfx. Mr. Kinahan also served as President of tastytrade, the retail brokerage and trading platform. He was formerly Chief Market Strategist and Managing Director of Market Structure Strategy and Client Advocacy at TD Ameritrade, as well as Managing Director of Trading Platforms for Charles Schwab. He began his career as a Chicago Board Options Exchange market maker, later holding positions with ING Bank and Van Der Moolen.