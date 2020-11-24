 Skip to main Content
Caution Prevails Across APAC With Big Ticket VC Deals Remaining Mostly Non-Existent In Q3, Finds GlobalData

Date 24/11/2020

Big ticket deals (or billion-dollar deals) remained mostly non-existent as low value deals (investment <=US$10m) continue to account for the majority of the venture capital (VC) investment volume in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the third quarter (Q3) of 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.


An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the region saw the announcement of only two billion-dollar deals during the quarter while low value deals dominated the VC investment landscape with 63% share in the overall investment volume (with disclosed deal value).

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs slowing, wary VC investors did not show interest in any big-ticket investments. In addition, the fear of a second wave in several key markets is likely to add further woes to the already dampened investor sentiments.”

GlobalData_VC_24Nov20

Out of the total 342 deals announced in July 2020, low value deals as a percentage of the total deal volume stood at 67%. The month did not see announcement of any billion-dollar deal.

Deal volume declined by 1.5% in August compared to the previous month. The share of low value deals as a percentage of the total deal volume increased to 67.7%. The month witnessed announcement of only one billion-dollar deal.

September managed to marginally reverse the decline witnessed during the previous month. Meanwhile, the share of low value deals decreased to 55.4%. The month also witnessed the announcement of one billion-dollar deal.