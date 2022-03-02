Cassini Systems Named Best Post-Trade Technology In HFM US Technology Awards 2022 - Latest Honor For Excellence In Service To Hedge Funds Follows Post-Trade Recognitions For Europe And Globally, And Risk Award For UMR Service Of The Year

Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants and specialist in Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) compliance, has won the 2022 HFM US Technology Award for Best Post-Trade Technology. This is the fifth HFM Technology award win for Cassini in Europe and the U.S. in recent years and the company’s third award win for post-trade technology, following its recognition two weeks ago as Best UMR Service of the Year in the 2022 Risk Markets Technology Awards.
The With Intelligence HFM US Technology Awards 2022 celebrated the “best of the best in technology product and service provision to the U.S. hedge fund industry.”
Cassini’s platform provides the only full front-to-back solution covering margin, collateral and cost analytics for all classes of cleared and uncleared derivatives, futures and options, and prime broker portfolios. The solution is integrated into the leading order management systems to enable frictionless access to pre-trade analytics with little implementation overhead. It also integrates into post-trade collateral management, treasury and risk systems – resulting in better transparency, control and optimization of margin and collateral.
Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: “Our platform gives hedge funds, as well as many of the world’s leading asset managers and banks, a powerful tool to understand the total cost of each potential and actual trade, reduce the P&L impact of post-trade costs and maximize fund performance.
Hedge funds in the U.S. and globally are increasingly turning to us to address the challenges they face as they need to comply with UMR obligations, but also manage their complex prime broker and counterparty relationships, while ensuring they deploy capital efficiently in volatile markets. We’re honored to earn this latest recognition from HFM Technology for our post-trade services, along with our other recent award wins, reinforcing the significant impact we can have on our clients’ business.”
Cassini’s tools reduce collateral liquidity risk, lower financing costs of trades, and provide transparency over how and where capital is being consumed.
In 2020, Cassini was named Post-Trade Solution of the Year in Global Investor Group’s Investment Excellence Awards. The firm’s multiple HFM Technology award wins include:
- The 2021 HFM European Technology Award for Best Post-Trade Technology
- The 2019 HFM US Hedge Fund Technology Award for Best Trading and Execution Platform of the Year
- The 2018 HFM US Technology Award for Best Derivatives Solution
- The 2017 HFM US Hedge Fund Technology Award for Best Newcomer