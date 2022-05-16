Cassini Clients Drive New Hong Kong Office And Expansion In Asia Pacific - David Liew Joins To Lead The Expansion Of Margin, Cost, And Collateral Optimization Solutions Across Asia Pacific

Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin analytics for derivatives market participants, today announced the expansion of its physical presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a new office in Hong Kong. The move is driven by a boom in demand in the region and follows the firm’s initial expansion into the APAC region with the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia in 2020.

Industry veteran David Liew has joined Cassini as Head of Sales - APAC to lead the firm’s direct sales and business development efforts in the Asia Pacific region, where he will be based out of the firm’s new office in Hong Kong. For more than two decades, Liew has had international selling experience spanning across the UK, US, and APAC in the derivatives, banking, and financial software industries.

Following the opening of the firm’s Hong Kong office, Cassini now has a presence on four continents with headquarters in London and further offices in New York and Sydney; all serving asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and energy firms. The firm’s global presence is indicative of the increased global demand for intelligent derivatives margining software: one which Cassini is uniquely suited to meet.

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: “The opening of our Hong Kong office is a key element of our growth strategy and is especially well-timed to provide specialized support to the specific requirements of both current and future clients in the region. Our focus on growth in APAC is driven by the market’s increasing need to understand and analyze the key drivers in margin movement with the related liquidity and cost impact, and to implement fully collateral resilient models. I am genuinely excited to have someone of David’s caliber and experience join the team and lead our APAC expansion, and I have no doubt that he will contribute to our continued growth and success.”

David Liew, Head of Sales APAC of Cassini, said: “I am very excited to be part of Cassini’s expansion into the APAC region with the new Hong Kong office. Cassini System’s importance in the derivatives market will allow me to focus on developing the business in the region and forming partnerships for the benefit of our clients. It is great to be part of a company that provides tangible results.”

Liew’s experience includes various roles held at ITRS Group in London, New York, and Hong Kong over the space of 22 years. These roles include Vice President, Country, and Commercial Manager for Partner Integrations, and ultimately Global Head of Partnerships. During this time, Liew has also held the role of Independent Non-Executive Director at several Hong Kong Listed companies, where he advised on growth and governance strategy. Liew has an MBA in International Finance and a B.Eng. and B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.

Cassini’s derivatives margin analytical platform provides an analytics backbone from pre-trade to end-of-day. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset and analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure. This allows buy-side firms to reduce their Initial Margin (IM) levels and maximize margin efficiency, lowering the cost of trading derivatives. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, as well as empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction.