Carola Von Schmettow Was Re-Elected As Chairwoman Of The Eurex Exchange Council

The members of the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland re-elected Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany, as their Chairwoman at the constituent meeting today. Professor Dr. Lutz Johanning, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, was re-elected as Deputy Chairman.
The constituent meeting was preceded by the regular elections at the end of November. Newly elected to the Exchange Council were Jonathan Aucamp of OSTC Ltd., Robbert Booij of ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V., Jörg Hessenmüller of Commerzbank AG and Hans-Dieter Kemler of Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen.
The Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland consists of 18 members who are elected for a term of three years. It is an important control and supervisory body of Eurex. Primary duties include, among others, appointing and monitoring the management of the exchange as well as issuing the Exchange Rules, the Fee Regulations as well as the Conditions for Trading at the exchange. The approximately 360 trading participants of Eurex are entitled to vote.