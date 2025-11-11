Carmine Salute Joins Pirum To Accelerate North American Expansion - Recognized Strategic Sales Leader Carmine Salute Joins Pirum As Head Of Commercial Development, Americas, To Accelerate Growth Across The Region

Pirum, the trusted technology partner for securities finance automation and collateral management, announced today that Carmine Salute has joined the firm’s New York office as Head of Commercial Development, Americas.

Salute’s primary focus will be on accelerating the growth of the firm’s footprint across the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as identifying opportunities in South America. He will also lead the team’s efforts to work with existing clients to ensure they gain maximum benefits – including reduced costs, increased efficiency and improved P&L – from Pirum’s complete and connected lifecycle offering, which processes over $4 trillion daily for major financial institutions.

Salute brings over 25 years of sales and industry experience. He joins from S&P Global Market Intelligence, where, as Managing Director & Global Head of Sales for Lending Solutions and formerly for Networks & Regulatory Solutions, his global team provided high-touch client service complemented by streamlined approaches to financial risk management and regulatory compliance challenges. Salute’s prior roles include Head of Americas Sales for Regulatory Compliance, as well as Director of Sales – KYC.com, at IHS Markit, following senior sales roles at Thomson Reuters after having begun his career specializing in market data at Bloomberg.

Carmine Salute said: "I am thrilled to join Pirum. This is a best-in-class SaaS platform delivering real results for some of the most demanding clients in the business. What attracted me most is the complete lifecycle coverage – from Securities Lending to Fixed Income to Collateral Management – and the opportunity to show clients how connecting these solutions drives serious P&L improvements. I’ve met the teams in New York and London, and the talent and energy are exceptional. The next few years are going to be pivotal in establishing Pirum as a leading name in North America, just as it already is in EMEA, and I’m ready to make it happen."

Ben Challice, CEO at Pirum, said: "On behalf of the Executive Committee, I am delighted to welcome Carmine to the Pirum team. His background and experience are perfectly suited to lead our continued investment in growing our North American presence. The quality of his insight, leadership skills and sales approach – combining top-notch products with white glove service – are well-known throughout the industry. I look forward to collaborating with Carmine, seeing where he leads our Americas operations over the coming years. With our complete, connected lifecycle offering, these are exciting times for Pirum and, most importantly, our clients globally.”