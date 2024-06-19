Capsol Technologies Transfers To Euronext Oslo Børs

The first transfer on Euronext Oslo Børs this year

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 973 million

Euronext Oslo Børs today congratulates Capsol Technologies

(ticker: CAPSL) on its transfer from Euronext Growth Oslo to Euronext Oslo Børs. This is the first transfer this year between the Oslo markets.

Capsol Technologies develops and sells carbon capture technology, ensuring safe operations and industry-leading capture costs throughout the carbon capture process. Its post-combustion carbon capture and heat recovery system in one delivers superior efficiency with a proven and safe solvent. Capsol’s technology is licensed either directly to customers or through industrial partners globally. The company's key segments include cement, biomass, energy recovery and gas turbines. Capsol Technologies was listed on Euronext Growth Oslo in December 2021.

At opening, the share price was NOK 15.50 per share, based on the closing price on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 June 2024. This corresponds to an estimated market capitalisation of

NOK 973.2 million.

Wendy Lam, CEO of Capsol Technologies, said: “As one of very few listed pure-play carbon capture companies globally, Capsol Technologies offers lower costs, reduced project risk and easier permitting for large CO2-emitters. We are experiencing accelerating demand for our technology in Europe and are now taking our highly scalable business model to North America – the world’s largest carbon capture market. Our ambition is to build a globally leading carbon capture technology provider, and by listing on the main market of Euronext Oslo Børs we are making our value creation journey more accessible to international investors.”





Caption: Wendy Lam, CEO of Capsol Technologies, rang the bell this morning to celebrate the transfer and the first day of trading on Euronext Oslo Børs. The company was welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO, and Eirik Høiby Ausland, Head of Listing at Euronext Oslo Børs. (Photo: Thomas Brun | NTB)

About Capsol Technologies ASA

Capsol Technologies ASA is a carbon capture technology provider with a goal of accelerating the transition to a net zero future. The company offers a carbon capture and heat recovery system in one for superior efficiency with a proven and safe solvent, which is licensed either directly to customers or through industrial partners globally. Key segments include cement, biomass, energy-from-waste, and gas turbines.