Cappitech Selected For RegTech 100 List - Third Year Running Cappitech Has Been Identified As One Of The World’s Most Innovative Technology Solution Providers

Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting and intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, is proud to announce that it has been included in the RegTech 100 list, the prestigious annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies compiled by RegTech Analyst, a specialist research firm. This is the third consecutive year Cappitech has been selected.
Firms included in the list are selected via a comprehensive process to identify the leading 100 companies in the regulatory technology (RegTech) industry in which a panel of analysts and industry experts vote on a list that includes more than 1,000 companies.
Finalists are recognised for their “innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the compliance function.”
Ronen Kertis, CEO and founder of Cappitech commented: “To be included in this list a third time is a testament to our efforts to ensure that regulatory reporting is as painless, efficient, accurate and cost effective for our more than 100 clients. Our technology is cutting edge and, alongside providing a seamless reporting service across regulatory regimes and jurisdictions, also offers enhanced opportunities to monetise data and drive business decision making. This changes regulatory reporting from simply a requirement to a benefit for the business.”
RegTech Analyst highlights that the RegTech industry is a key sector for the financial services industry with more than $14bn having been invested in these firms since 2016.
Employing RegTech solutions to modernize the compliance function is now mission-critical for financial institutions globally” said Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst. “And even though 51% of RegTech 100 companies are based within the UK or US, the spread of RegTech innovation has seen companies from another 23 countries make the list.”
Cappitech’s solutions span multiple regulatory regimes incuding EMIR, MiFID II, Best Execution, ASIC, RTS 27/28 and SFTR, providing compliance and operations teams with intuitive tools that improve decision making and drive increased value via a cloud-based SaaS platform. It was recently awarded a prestigious “Cool Vendor in Banking” status by leading research firm Gartner*, demonstrating its unique position in this competitive market. In 2019, Cappitech has also been selected as “Best Regualtory Reporting Solution at the inaugural Grant Thornton RegTech Reporting Index awards, as a FIA innovator and won “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution” in the RegTech Insights Awards.
A full list of the RegTech 100 is available at www.RegTech100.com.