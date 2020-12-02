Cappitech Appoints Sales Manager For Switzerland, France, Luxembourg And Belgium - New Hire Comes On The Back Of Cappitech’s Accelerated Growth In 2020 And Further Supports Its Growth In The Region

Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, has appointed Fabrice Bensimon as Sales Manager for Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Belgium.
Cappitech has seen its customer base double over the last 12 months and this newly created role will allow it to provide a direct and tailored service to firms in these countries. As a tech-led company, Cappitech is well positioned for further accelerated growth as its robust technology is highly scalable and can easily adapt for increased client numbers.
Fabrice joins Cappitech from ICE where he spent eight years as Regional Sales Manager for Switzerland and Lichtenstein, originally at Super Derivatives prior to its purchase by ICE. Previously he was at Euronext as a Key Account Manager and IPO Financial Analyst.
Commenting on the hire, Ronen Kertis, CEO and Founder at Cappitech said, “The growth of our sales and client-focused team is a source of pride as we continue to work with new clients around the globe. Over 2020, the larger team was able to successfully sign and onboard a higher number of new customers than ever before, with no delays due to COVID-19 or the unexpected closure of CME’s business. Fabrice’s experience across French-speaking Europe will ensure we continue to maintain and further improve this level of service as our business continues to grow.”
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Cappitech, a fast-growing, well respected leader in the Industry. I look forward to helping the French speaking market easily access Cappitech’s award-winning transaction reporting solutions and provide them with a unified platform for all reporting regimes,” says Fabrice Bensimon.