Capitol Hill To Host 247th National Whistleblower Day - Event To Spotlight AI And Tech Whistleblower Protections

Members of the whistleblower community and government officials will gather on Capitol Hill to celebrate National Whistleblower Day on July 30th. National Whistleblower Day commemorates our Founding Fathers’ support for America’s first whistleblowers. It celebrates whistleblowers who continue to protect our democracy and fight against corruption.

A Unity Session will take place before the main event. This session, designed to foster collaboration between whistleblower and anti-corruption organizations, begins at 10 AM and will feature a panel including the National Whistleblower Center, Whistleblowers of America, Signals Network, Anti-Fraud Coalition, Empower Oversight, and Government Accountability Project. Renowned whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld will moderate the Unity Session.

We are delighted to announce that the 247th anniversary of National Whistleblower Day main event will begin at 11 AM. Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Wyden will return as keynote speakers. Also returning this year to moderate are Jane Turner and Dr. Tommie “Toni” Savage, both esteemed whistleblowers. Turner and Savage are both board members of the National Whistleblower Center (NWC), the organizer of the event.

Given the rapid development of AI, the protection of AI and Tech whistleblowers in the AI sector is a pressing issue. This year’s event will focus on this crucial topic, with keynote speaker Daniel Kokotajlo, an OpenAI whistleblower who will share his insights. The event will also feature a panel discussion with AI whistleblower advocacy organizations, providing a comprehensive understanding of the importance of whistleblowers in the sector.

Members of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Office (CFTC), and the Signals Network will also speak at the event, sharing their experiences supporting whistleblowers and fighting corruption.

“This yearly gathering of the whistleblower community honors whistleblowers for their bravery. Hearing from whistleblowers, advocates, and government leaders is important to shifting the culture surrounding whistleblowers,” said Stephen M. Kohn, chairman of the National Whistleblower Center.

For more information about National Whistleblower Day, including a complete list of speakers, visit http://www.nationalwhistleblowerday.org/.