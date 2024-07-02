Capital.com Partners With TradingView To Offer Clients Enhanced Charting Tools To Inform Their Trading

Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1trn in 2023, has announced its partnership with TradingView, the world’s leading provider of charting and analytical tools. Through this partnership, Capital.com’s clients will be able to benefit from TradingView’s comprehensive financial visualisation tools and have access to enhanced drawing tools, customisable charts and an exhaustive list of indicators to support and enhance their trading experience.

Dana Massey, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, said:

“As a platform known for its exceptional UX and responsive technology, we are always looking for ways to enhance our clients’ trading experience and decision-making. Through our partnership with TradingView, our clients will have access to the best charting tools in the market without having to navigate away from the Capital.com platform. This not only gives our clients added convenience and a seamless user experience but also helps them save precious time when they are in the middle of a trade.”

Pierce Crosby, General Manager, TradingView, said:

“Capital.com continues to deliver on top-notch product deployments for their users – and ours! We have been in partnership with their team for some years now and we are continually impressed by their consistent upgrades and rollouts. The latest upgrade allows clients to access the best of what our charting libraries has to offer, with the Capital.com product ecosystem. This complements the existing trading integration we have established to bring Capital.com’s trading capabilities to the TradingView ecosystem.”

Highlights:

Access to popular analysis tools including Fibonacci, Gann, and Elliot analysis tools

30+ additional indicators for the most popular trading strategies

35+ drawing tools to plan trades, plus ruler and emojis

The ability to monitor price action across multiple markets simultaneously

A comprehensive visual upgrade enabling customised colours and layouts

Improved navigational and toolbar functionality

The ability to save indicator templates and layouts across web and mobile

Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 3,000 of the world’s most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (crypto trading is not available to retail clients in the UK), shares and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge. As a global fintech company with offices in London, Dubai, Limassol, Melbourne, Warsaw and Vilnius, Capital.com is guided by a sustainability-led startup framework, prioritising smart partnerships with the public and private sector to help drive progress and sustainable growth.

For information about Capital.com’s partnership with TradingView and its enhanced charting tools, visit : (Global) https://capital.com/capital-charts-upgrade or (UK) https://capital.com/en-gb/analysis/capital-charts-upgrade