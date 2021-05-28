Capital.Com Introduces Pre-Market And After-Hours Trading On Its Platform - The Extended Trading Hours Will Allow Clients To Trade More Opportunities, At Their Convenience

Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform, is extending its trading hours to enable pre-market and after-hours trading on its platform. Clients can now trade derivatives on popular securities on Capital.com between 04.10 to 20.000 EST. This is outside the traditional trading hours of 9.30 to 16.00 EST.
The extended trading hours are being introduced to allow clients to trade at more convenient and flexible times. It will also help clients to react to news and events quickly before the normal trading day begins.
“By extending Capital.com’s trading hours, we can offer our clients greater flexibility, enabling them to take advantage of more opportunities. Experienced traders can use the extended trading hours to quickly respond to the latest events, announcements and reports published before the market opens or after its close,” said Jonathan Squires, CEO, Capital.com.
Pre-market and after-hours trading sessions will be enabled for over 100 top-traded markets on Capital.com, including popular names such as vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, video calling app Zoom, electric vehicle manufacturers Xpeng and Nikola.
Prices within pre- and post-market trading periods are set using price providers, and they can be less liquid and more volatile. To help clients understand the risks associated with trading within this period, and to enable more people to confidently participate in financial markets, Capital.com provides educational content via its website and through its free educational app, Investmate.
To find out more about Capital.com’s extended trading hours, visit www.capital.com