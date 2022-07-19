Capital.Com Adds Over 1 Million New User Accounts In Q2 2022 - Global Retail Trading And Investing Platform Sees Number Of New Account Openings Grow By 19% With Trading Activity Most Pronounced In The UK, Europe

Capital.com, the high-growth trading and investing platform, today announced its global growth results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. During this period, over 1 million new users opened an account with Capital.com, 19.44% higher than the previous quarter. This takes Capital.com’s total number of user accounts to 6.4 million.

Over the same period, total trading volumes across the platform reached US$ 255bn, slightly lower than the previous quarter (-3%). Despite the bearish market sentiment experienced in Q2, Capital.com’s European client base, including the UK, continued to trade actively across the platform. European clients accounted for 31% of all trades in the second quarter while trading activity among UK clients increased by 18% in Q2 compared to Q1 2022.

Commenting on the results, Peter Hetherington, Group CEO, said:

“Over the past couple of years, Capital.com has been on a spectacular growth trajectory. Today, our focus is on ensuring a greater and bolder presence across mature, regulated markets such as the UK and western Europe. This is in line with our goal to expand our global footprint in step with the highest regulatory standards.”

The top five most traded assets by volume on the platform in Q2, were indices and commodities. On indices, traders shifted increasingly towards short positions, looking to profit from a falling market. The absence of cryptocurrencies among the top-traded list was a notable change from the previous quarter, perhaps reflecting traders’ growing bearish sentiment and risk-off approach. Crypto Derivatives are not available to retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd.

“As markets turn choppy, the self-directed investor will be seeking assistance and greater support through education and risk management tools. We will continue to prioritise best-in-class insights, information and analytics to help clients adapt and hone their trading strategies as markets turn more bearish,” added Peter.