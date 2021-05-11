Capacity Building Opportunities Across Asset Classes At NGX Limited

Capacity building remains a high priority for Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited in its new era of operations. A wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group Plc), NGX Limited has hosted several virtual training sessions since its emergence following the demutualization of the now defunct Nigerian Stock Exchange. These sessions continue to enhance the knowledge of capital market players across multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and derivatives trading.
On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, NGX Limited through its X-Academy will collaborate with the CBOE Options Institute to host a workshop with the theme, Transforming Growth: The Emergence of New Equities & Derivatives Market Participants across Continents. To explore the role of markets, trends in capital allocation across continents, and the emergence of new market participants, the workshop will feature Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX Limited; Chidinma Chukwueke-Okolo, Acting Head, Secondary Markets, NGX Limited; Ugochi Obi, Head, X-Academy, NGX Limited; Ade Cordell, President, Cboe NL, Cboe Global Markets; and Andy Lowenthal, Senior Vice President, International Expansion, Cboe. Interested participants can register via http://bit.ly/ngx-cboe.
In line with the NGX’s efforts to build capacity in the Derivatives market, X-Academy will also host a Derivatives Certification Training for Settlement & Compliance Officers from 1 to 4 June 2021. It would be recalled NGX collaborated with NG Clearing (NGCL) Limited – the Central Counterparty Clearing System for the NGX derivatives market – to host a training for firms that have applied to participate in the derivatives market on Wednesday, 7 April 2021. In furtherance of the establishment of a vibrant and thriving derivatives market, further capacity building sessions have been designed for capital market stakeholders. Registration is also open for this workshop via http://bit.ly/ngx-certified-derivatives-trader.
Later in the month of May, NGX Limited will host the 2021 edition of the IFN Roadshow On Air in collaboration with Red Money. The webinar with the theme, System Restart: Islamic Finance in Nigeria will hold on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA serving as keynote speaker. Over the years, the Exchange has continued to provide an efficient and liquid market where investors and businesses in Africa could invest and raise sharia-compliant capital. Beginning with the Osun State N10bn 7-year Ijara Sukuk in 2013, the appetite of increasing ethical finance in Nigeria has brought to the fore 3 successful Sukuk issuances with a total of N350bn by the FGN from 2018 till date which were largely oversubscribed. To learn more about opportunities in this asset class, interested parties may register for the webinar via http://bit.ly/ngx-ifn-nigeria.
Through various platforms of engagement, NGX Limited has remained accessible to stakeholders albeit virtually due to COVID-19 protocols which were initiated late March 2020. Capital market stakeholders are able to participate in Closing Gong ceremonies, Facts Behind the Figures/Listings/Reports, trainings, webinars and more through the robust and innovative platform of the Exchange. The market certainly welcomes these opportunities and looks forward to more of this from NGX Limited.