Candidates Announced For Special Retiree Board Election; School And State CalPERS Board Seats Unopposed - Retired Members May Vote Beginning August 26

Three candidates will vie for the vacant retired member board seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration in a special election this fall. The candidates for the retired position include:

Tim Behrens – Department of Developmental Services

Randall Cheek – California State Lottery

Yvonne Walker – Department of Justice

Elections for the state and school member seats won’t be conducted since incumbent Theresa Taylor and candidate Kevin Palkki were unopposed.

Taylor will serve an additional 4-year term beginning January 16, 2023 through January 15, 2027 as the state member representative. Palkki will join the CalPERS Board on January 16, 2023 and serve a 4-year term as the school member representative replacing Rob Feckner who didn’t seek reelection. Election results for the state and school member seats will be official upon certification by the Secretary of State.

Ballots for the retiree seat election will be mailed August 26 and votes must be received by September 26. Only eligible retired CalPERS members (excluding survivors and beneficiaries) will be able to vote online, by phone, or by mail in this election.

A random drawing to determine the order of the names on the ballot for this election will be held on June 2 at 9:00 a.m. at the CalPERS Headquarters, 400 Q Street, Lincoln Plaza North Room 1140, Sacramento, CA 95811. Members of the public may attend this event.

Information on the upcoming board elections and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.

The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.